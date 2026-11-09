Kriti Sanon celebrates Diwali with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia and family, Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha join festivities

Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebrations were all about spending time with close friends and family. The actor took to social media to share glimpses of the festivities at her Mumbai home. The pictures also featured her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, along with several celebrity friends, including filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Sonakshi Sinha.

Kriti Sanon celebrates Diwali with family, rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon shares glimpses of her Diwali celebration.

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In the pictures, Kriti is seen posing with her parents and sister, Nupur Sanon, with everyone dressed in traditional outfits. Another picture shows her posing with her brother-in-law, singer Stebin Ben, who is married to Nupur. Kriti's rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, also joined the celebrations. The two posed together with a friend, dressed in coordinated white and silver outfits.

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Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Sonakshi Sinha, along with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, were also part of the celebrations. Apart from the festive pictures, Kriti shared some candid moments from the evening. One picture showed her helping her mother with her makeup as she got ready for Diwali, while another captured her enjoying some chaat.

Deep Dive Who attended Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebration? Kriti celebrated with her parents, sister Nupur Sanon and brother-in-law Stebin Ben, as well as rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia. Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal also joined the festivities. What moments did Kriti Sanon share from her Diwali celebration? Kriti posted pictures with family and friends, including one with Kabir Bahia in coordinated white and silver outfits. She also shared candid moments of helping her mother get ready and enjoying chaat. How did other Bollywood stars celebrate Diwali? Kajol shared a candid moment with Ajay Devgn, while Alia Bhatt posted pictures of her family’s puja at their new home. Aneet Padda was pictured celebrating with Ahaan Panday’s family.

Kriti wished fans on Diwali and wrote in the caption, "My favvvv time of the year with some of my fav ppl Happy Diwali everyone."

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Kriti on dating Kabir Bahia

{{^usCountry}} During an earlier interaction with Times Now, Kriti was asked about her rumoured relationship and Kabir's noticeable presence at her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding with singer Stebin Ben in January this year. While Kriti avoided giving a direct update on her personal life, she did hint that she prefers to keep such matters private. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During an earlier interaction with Times Now, Kriti was asked about her rumoured relationship and Kabir's noticeable presence at her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding with singer Stebin Ben in January this year. While Kriti avoided giving a direct update on her personal life, she did hint that she prefers to keep such matters private. {{/usCountry}}

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She said, "I would not want to talk about my personal life at least till I am married. The day I get married. I will talk about it. There are some things that are just for me and my close people and between us, I say everything.”

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia is a UK-based businessman and entrepreneur. He is the founder and managing director of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited, a company he established in 2020 that specialises in airline representation services. He is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who owns UK-based travel company Southall Travel.

About Kriti Sanon and her latest work

Kriti Sanon made her acting debut with the 2014 Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine and entered Bollywood with Heropanti the same year. Over the years, she has starred in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Bhediya and Crew. She also turned producer with the Netflix film Do Patti (2024). Kriti was most recently seen in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, and David Dhawan's comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, both released in 2026.