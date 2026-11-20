Kriti Sanon has often spoken about preferring to keep her personal life away from the spotlight. While the actor chooses how much she wants to share publicly, she occasionally gives fans a glimpse into her life through social media. She recently took to Instagram to wish her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, on his birthday.

Kriti wishes Kabir Bahia on birthday

Kriti Sanon wishes rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia on birthday. (Instagram)

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Kriti shared a playful picture of Kabir on her Instagram Story to wish him on his birthday. The candid photograph showed him on what appeared to be a beach vacation. Sharing the picture, Kriti wrote, “Happy Birthday cutie,” accompanied by a heart and an evil-eye emoji.

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Kriti Sanon wishes Kabir Bahia on birthday.

Before this, Kriti had shared glimpses of her Diwali celebrations with family and friends. The carousel featured pictures of the actor celebrating the festival with Kabir and posing for photographs together. Wishing her fans on the occasion, Kriti wrote in the caption, “My favvvv time of the year with some of my fav ppl Happy Diwali everyone.”

Kriti on her relationship with Kabir Bahia

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{{^usCountry}} During an earlier interaction with Times Now, Kriti was asked about her rumoured relationship with Kabir. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During an earlier interaction with Times Now, Kriti was asked about her rumoured relationship with Kabir. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the same, she said, “I would not want to talk about my personal life at least till I am married. The day I get marriedn. I will talk about it. There are some things that are just for me and my close people and between us, I say everything.”

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia is a UK-based businessman and entrepreneur. He is the founder and managing director of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited, a company he established in 2020 that specialises in airline representation services. He is also the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who owns the UK-based travel company Southall Travel.

Kriti and Kabir have been spotted together at several social gatherings and family occasions over the past couple of years. Kabir's prominent presence at Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon's wedding didn't go unnoticed by fans. However, Kriti and Kabir have not officially confirmed that they are dating.

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Kriti Sanon's recent work and upcoming films

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Cocktail 2, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The romantic drama, directed by Homi Adajania, released in theatres on June 19, 2026. She also featured in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which arrived in cinemas earlier that month, on June 5.

Looking ahead, Kriti is set to headline an untitled horror film backed by Maddock Films. The project will mark her first outing in the pure horror genre and her ninth collaboration with the production house.