Kriti Sanon slams trolls for Raksha Bandhan ad backlash: ‘Culture and traditions are not in the neckline’

Kriti Sanon has responded to the trolls and backlash after she was targeted over the choice of outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement for a jewellery brand. She was also called out for tying a rakhi to a pet dog in the commercial. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and hit back at the trolls, asking the pertinent question, 'When will we stop telling women what to wear?'

'Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline'

Kriti Sanon has called out trolls for policing her outfit in the recent Raksha Bandhan ad. (AFP)

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Kriti wrote, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life."

She added, "And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

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Deep Dive What was Kriti Sanon’s response to the backlash over her Raksha Bandhan ad outfit? Kriti Sanon responded by stating that the essence of festivals lies in the emotions and traditions, not in what one wears. She questioned societal norms about women’s clothing choices, emphasizing that culture resides in the heart, not in appearance. Why did some people criticize Kriti Sanon’s advertisement for tying rakhi to a pet dog? The criticism stemmed from traditional expectations of the Raksha Bandhan festival, where tying a rakhi to a pet dog was viewed by some as inappropriate, overshadowing the cultural significance of the event. How did Kangana Ranaut react to Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement? Kangana Ranaut indirectly criticized Kriti Sanon's outfit by questioning why a woman would wear a bikini to tie rakhi, suggesting that it undermined the cultural significance of the festival and appeared 'intentionally creepy'.

Kriti Sanon slams trolls.

What was the controversy?

{{^usCountry}} Kriti recently featured in a GIVA jewellery advertisement, in which she is seen wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt while tying a rakhi to her onscreen brother. The advertisement drew backlash from several social media users, who questioned Kriti's choice of outfit and called it 'inappropriate' for the festival. However, Kriti's fans also came to her defence and called out what they described as double standards in the criticism directed at the actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kriti recently featured in a GIVA jewellery advertisement, in which she is seen wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt while tying a rakhi to her onscreen brother. The advertisement drew backlash from several social media users, who questioned Kriti's choice of outfit and called it 'inappropriate' for the festival. However, Kriti's fans also came to her defence and called out what they described as double standards in the criticism directed at the actor. {{/usCountry}}

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The advertisement, which was released around Raksha Bandhan, also featured a moment where Kriti ties a rakhi to a pet dog. While some users appreciated the attempt to present a broader definition of family and the bond celebrated during the festival, others questioned the creative choices made in the campaign.

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Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Kriti

Amid the ongoing backlash, BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut also joined the conversation and slammed Kriti's outfit. Without naming Kriti, she posted an Instagram Story that read, “It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”

Kriti Sanon's work front

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Cocktail 2. Though the film had a decent performance at the box office, it received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It is a sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.