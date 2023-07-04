Kriti Sanon opens production house Blue Butterfly Films with sister Nupur, says ‘It's time to do more’

Kriti Sanon is entering a new chapter in her life, as she took to Instagram to announce her production house Blue Butterfly Films. The Adipurush actor is turning producer after almost a decade in the film industry, and said in the caption: "Its time to shift the gear!" (Also read: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's new film poster leaves internet baffled: 'Tanki pe baitha hai because...')

Kriti launches her production house

Kriti Sanon launched her new production house Blue Butterfly Films.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to unveil the logo of her production house Blue Butterfly Films. Along with the short clip, the actor added a caption, where she wrote about her decision to start this new journey as a producer. "And Its time to shift the gear!" she started.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself," she added in the caption.

New announcement

The actor also tagged her sister Nupur Sanon in the post and teased her fans about a new announcement that would be shared tomorrow. "Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams!! (butterfly emoticons) @nupursanon. Announcing something special tomorrow. Stay Tuned!" she concluded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, where she played the role of Janaki (based on Sita). An adaptation of Ramayana, the film starred Prabhas as Raghav (based on Rama), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang. Upon release on June 16, the film debuted with a bumper opening weekend. However, first Monday onwards, the collections of the film dropped severely due to poor reviews and controversy surrounding certain dialogues which were deemed inappropriate.

Kriti's other projects

Kriti will be next seen in The Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. She also has an untitled film alongside Shahid Kapoor. Kriti also has Ganapath in the pipeline, with Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is scheduled to release on October 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.