Kritika Kamra says benefit of 'marrying late in life is that you're very sure'; opens up on marriage with Gaurav Kapur

Actor Kritika Kamra is in a nice zone both personally and professionally. The actor is looking forward to the release of her new show, Matka King. And just a few weeks ago, she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Gaurav Kapur. The couple tied the knot last year at their home in Mumbai in the presence of just family and friends. In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up on her journey and what it feels like to be married.

‘Still connected to my roots’

Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra tied the knot at their Mumbai home last year.(Photo: Stories by Joseph Radhik)

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Kritika was born in Bareilly, but her family hails from Sukhpur in Madhya Pradesh. She studied in Delhi before finding work in TV as a teenager, which brought her to Mumbai. “I come from a small town in Madhya Pradesh. So I'm very aware of my privilege. My parents still live there. So there is a part of me that very much belongs to a really small part of the country, and even though you know my living standards are different now and I'm travelling abroad, there is a part of me very connected to my roots,” she says.

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{{^usCountry}} Kritika married at the age of 37. She admits that most of her childhood friends got married a decade earlier. “I've recently got married, while most of my friends got married, maybe 15 years back, because they felt that pressure, but I did not have that in my life. In that sense, I've been lucky to have parents who never stopped me from doing anything right,” the actor says. On the benefits of marrying late in life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kritika married at the age of 37. She admits that most of her childhood friends got married a decade earlier. “I've recently got married, while most of my friends got married, maybe 15 years back, because they felt that pressure, but I did not have that in my life. In that sense, I've been lucky to have parents who never stopped me from doing anything right,” the actor says. On the benefits of marrying late in life {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It’s been nearly four months since Kritika and Gaurav tied the knot, but the actor says it is still sinking in. “I feel the same so far. Sometimes I have to wake up and remind myself I have a husband now. It feels the same. And that's how it should be. One of the things about marrying late in life is that you're very sure when you do it, and you do it your way. All my decisions are independent. So is the case with Gaurav,” she explains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It’s been nearly four months since Kritika and Gaurav tied the knot, but the actor says it is still sinking in. “I feel the same so far. Sometimes I have to wake up and remind myself I have a husband now. It feels the same. And that's how it should be. One of the things about marrying late in life is that you're very sure when you do it, and you do it your way. All my decisions are independent. So is the case with Gaurav,” she explains. {{/usCountry}}

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While many celebrity couples opt for grand weddings or even destination weddings, Kritika was always certain she wanted to get married in Mumbai. “Both of us started working very young and left our hometowns, and we made a life in Mumbai, so we wanted to get married only here,” she says, adding, “We didn't want a destination wedding. We wanted to do it at home. Luckily, we had space for people. That itself is a big deal in this city. This is where we found ourselves. We found each other. So it's just it was perfect.”

‘Never seen him that vulnerable’

After pictures and videos of their wedding surfaced online, a moment that caught everyone’s attention was Gaurav in tears upon seeing Kritika. Talking about that raw, heartfelt moment, Kritika says, “I was in disbelief. I did not expect that at all. I've never seen him like that, that vulnerable. I've seen him vulnerable, but I didn't think he would be that way. I was getting ready inside. I was absolutely unaware of what was happening outside. I came out to see this guy just so emotional, and tears in everybody's eyes when I walked into the room. I was just in disbelief.”

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Gaurav is a sports presenter and anchor with two decades of experience. Kritika says even he was shocked by how vulnerable he got in that moment. “He's a live show guy. He is used to big moments. So he was also really shocked by how emotional he felt,” says Kritika.

Kritika Kamra in Matka King

On the work front, Kritika is awaiting the release of Amazon Prime Video’s Matka King. The show tells a fictional story inspired by real-life matka barons of Mumbai (then Bombay) - Ratan Khatri and Kalyanji Bhagat. But the show talks about the rise of Brij Bhatti, a fictional matka king, played by Vijay Varma. Also starring Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth Jadhav, and Girish Kulkarni, Matka King releases on Amazon Prime Video on April 17.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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