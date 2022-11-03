KRK roasts Badass Ravi Kumar teaser: ‘Written, produced, watched by Himesh Reshammiya’

Himesh Reshammiya launched the teaser-announcement video for his upcoming movie Badass Ravi Kumar and it has inspired many reactions and a bunch of memes on social media. Among those reacting to the video was former actor, Kamaal Rashid Khan or KRK. He roasted the teaser on Twitter, saying that the film is not likely to find any takers. (Also read: Himesh Reshammiya drops Badass Ravi Kumar teaser, internet can't stop laughing)

“Himesh Bhai Agar Daaku Ka role hai, Toh Daaku Ki Dress Toh Pahan Lete. Daaku Ko rockstar ki dress Pahne Huwe, First time Dekh Raha hun (Himesh, if you are playing a dacoit, at least wear the right costume. I am seeing a dacoit in a rockstar's outfit for the first time). Ppl just imagine how good these Copywoodwala are for making films. And it’s proof that Copywood is not ready to stop making of disaster films,” he wrote.

He added, “Himesh Reshammiya new film #BadassRavikumar announced. Written by Himesh. Music by Himesh. Direction by Himesh. Produced by Himesh. Actor Bhi Himesh Aur Darshak Bhi Himesh (Even the audience will be just Himesh)." KRK also mentioned his own film Deshdrohi, another film that is known for its cringe content. “Huge Congratulations to Himesh Reshammiya for making his new film #BadassRavikumar which will break all the records of #Deshdrohi by a big margin. Thank you Himesh Bhai. Love you,” he wrote.

People on Twitter were not kind to either Himesh or KRK. Replying to latter's tweet, one wrote, “Just like Deshdrohi. You are his inspiration.” Another wrote, “But phir bhi tumhare Deshdrohi movie se kaafi achhi hogi.. Deshdrohi mein bhi (It will still be much better than your Deshdrohi) --KRK actor, KRK director, KRK producer, KRK was also audience.”

Badass Ravi Kumar is an action musical entertainer, which will see Reshammiya reprising his character of Ravi from The Xpose, who this time is pitted against 10 villains. It will be released in 2023. In the first movie of The Xpose series, Himesh played a cop-turned-superstar named Ravi Kumar, who investigates a murder mystery. The film also starred Zoya Afroz and Sonali Raut with Irrfan Khan and Honey Singh in special roles.

