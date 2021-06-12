Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KRK says he'll not file defamation case against Mika Singh over diss track: 'No use to fight'

A day after Mika Singh released his diss track on Kamaal R Khan, KRK has said that he will not file a defamation case against the singer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 08:31 PM IST
KRK has said that he will not file a defamation case against Mika Singh over his diss track.

Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, has decided against filing a defamation case against Mika Singh. The self-proclaimed critic's decision to drop potential legal action against the singer comes a day after Mika released a diss track called KRK Kutta.

KRK has been involved in a feud with Mika Singh for a while now. The self-proclaimed critic and the singer have been engaging in a battle of words after Salman Khan filed a defamation case against KRK. Mika had sided with Salman in the legal battle.

The Deshdrohi actor shared a picture of Mika's infamous kiss with Rakhi Sawant on Twitter and said, "After all the discussion with my lawyers, I have decided to not file defamation case because no use to fight a case for next 15 years. Therefore my videos about all of them are coming soon. Watch this review tomorrow morning."

KRK tweeted about Mika Singh.

On Friday, KRK had said that he had watched the music video of the diss song. The song is sung by Mika and the singer, along with Shaarib Toshi, have composed the track. The video features a cameo by Vindu Dara Singh. ​In a now-deleted tweet, KRK had said, "I have watched the song of #Mika about me. I am thankful to him for making it. I am thankful to bookie (as per Mumbai police record) #VinduDaraSingh also for featuring in the song. I am thankful to #MeToo master #ToshiShabri for giving music. Now wait for my videos about all of them."

Also read: When Mika Singh had said Daler Mehndi is the reason why he is not married

Last month, Salman's lawyers had revealed that a defamation case was filed against KRK. Salman's lawyers said that the defamation suit was not for KRK's review Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but for his allegations of corruption and money laundering against the Bollywood star. However, KRK maintains it is for his negative review.

