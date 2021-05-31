KRK thanks 'Govinda bhai' for support amid Salman Khan row, promises to not disappoint him

Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan on Saturday seemingly implied that he had received an endorsement in his ongoing legal tussle with Salman Khan from none other than Govinda.

In a tweet, KRK, as he is commonly known, wrote, "Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won’t disappoint you!" Salman has slapped a defamation case against KRK, claiming that he accused him of money laundering. KRK, however, maintains that the lawsuit is in retaliation to his negative review of Salman's recent film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

In a tweet on Sunday, KRK seemed to call Salman a 'gunda (goon)', and though he didn't take the actor's name, he made a reference to his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, and his nickname, 'Bhai (brother)'.

Govinda in a 2011 interview with Rediff had denied having fallen out with Salman. He'd said, "There is no problem between us so the question of solving it does not arise. Even to have an issue, there needs to be a reason and we do not have any reason to have a fight." He added, "Just because we did not do any films after Partner does not mean something's wrong. We don't always have to be together to remain friends."

In March 2019, however, KRK didn't have anything nice to say about Govinda, when he tweeted, "Govinda was the most unprofessional actor of his time and he made many producers bankrupt. Even his own brother in law. Today he is almost bankrupt himself and Bollywood ppl don’t even want to talk to him. Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni. GOD insaaf Duniya Main Hi Kar Detaa Hai (As you sow, so shall you reap. God always ensures justice in the world)!"