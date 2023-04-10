Krushna Abhishek on Govinda, wife Sunita Ahuja being angry with him: 'Gussa karte hai mujhpe toh it’s a lot of love'

Krushna Abhishek has once again opened up about his feud with his maternal uncle Govinda and aunt Sunita Ahuja. Krushna's latest comments come a month after Sunita said she was ‘irritated’ with the way Krushna and his sister Arti have spoken about Govinda. They have all had differences for some time now, which they have also addressed in public. (Also read: Krushna Abhishek wants reunion with Govinda to be like Shah Rukh Khan and Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) Govinda is Krushna Abhishek’s uncle.

Last month, Sunita had said that she found it irritating that Krushna and Arti continue to talk about the family in their interviews, but Govinda wants to keep the family feud away from the media.

Speaking about it, Krushna told KoiMoi in a recent interview, “It’s family. I love him. Joh bhi controversies aati hai main zyada dekhta nahi because uske peeche (I do not pay much heed to the controversies that arise, because behind them) there is a lot of love. If meri mami mujhe pe gussa hai (If my uncle and aunt are angry with me), I think that is a lot of love. Agar woh mujhpe angry hain kissi baat se, gussa karte hai mujhpe toh (If they are angry with me for something, then) it’s a lot of love. Aur agar main naraz hoke kuch kehta hoon (And, if I say something out of anger) – that is love. So it’s all a family matter. It’s all love.”

Krushna and Arti are the children of Govinda’s sister Padma. The two grew up in Lucknow, when Govinda became a well-known actor in Hindi films. It was only much later that Krushna moved to Mumbai as well to become an actor and Arti followed suit a few years later.

The alleged feud between Krushna and Govinda began when Kashmera's tweet in 2018 about ‘people who dance for money’ offended Sunita. Sunita thought it was aimed at Govinda. Since then, Govinda, Sunita and Krushna-Kashmera have opened up about each other, but are yet to reconcile. When he was working with Kapil Sharma, Krushna even skipped episodes that had Govinda as a guest, on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Before Sunita's statements in March, Krushna had spoken about the financial support that Govinda extended to them in their struggling days. Last year, Govinda had said that he has forgiven Krushna for everything, when he appeared on Maniesh Paul's podcast.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON