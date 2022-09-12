Home / Entertainment / Tv / Arti Singh says she lost 5 kg in 18 days, shares transformation video; Rashami Desai says, 'proud of you'. Watch

Arti Singh says she lost 5 kg in 18 days, shares transformation video; Rashami Desai says, 'proud of you'. Watch

Arti Singh has shared a new video on Instagram in which she performed a series of exercises. She shared that she lost 5 kg in 18 days.

Arti Singh has shared a new post that has been inspiring her fans to hit the gym. The actor took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a transformation video that gave her followers a glimpse of her impressive workout routine. She qadded that the workout has helped her lose 5 kg in just 18 days. Also Read| Arti Singh: From a mother, she became my best friend

Sharing the video, Arti captioned it, "18 days. 71.21 se (to) 66.84….Not giving up." In the video, she performed a number of exercises, some with the help of her trainer. The video started it with the scale showing Arti's weight as 71.21, and ended with her losing almost five kgs. She lifted weights, performed deadlifts, and did crunches among other exercises.

She received several compliments on her transformation. Rashami Desai commented, "Proud of you babe." An industry colleague said, "Kyaaaaaa baaat hai (Wow) !!! And I’m wondering how will I shed those 5 kgs." Many wrote, "Well done Aarti." Some commented, "Inspiring all."

While Arti has shared her weight loss transformation this time, she had earlier updated her followers about her weight gain as well. After gaining a few kilos, she had written on Instagram, "Why post only when you accomplish a goal? Why not when sometimes you fail? I took this weight on 2nd Aug and thought will go at least 3 kg down but today I m 2 kg more. When I took the photo (swipe) I thought I will post this and my other photo when I will be in good shape).”

She also spoke about losing motivation to go to the gym. She wrote, “I was tired of getting up and going to the gym like a ritual which is not bad. But for some time, I wanted to do nothing. Not think before eating that I will gain weight and workout twice the next day in guilt.”

