Krushna Abhishek: Bhagwan kare ye jhagda end hojaaye, I love Govinda mamu

In a surprising turn of events, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek tagged his uncle-actor Govinda for the first time amid their seven-year-long family feud. He confesses his post and tagging him on social media was his way of mending their strained relationship.

Krushna Abhishek on ending feud with uncle Govinda

From Abhishek accusing Govinda of not visiting his children in the hospital, to Govinda labelling his nephew as a liar, their public spats have kept the media abuzz over the years. Abhishek,40, had shared a dance video on social media. He says the dance video evoked emotions in him and made him think how he has learnt a lot from his ‘mamu’.

“Bhale hi woh response de ya na den, I wanted to tag him. Bhagwan kare jhagda end hojaaye. Time is passing away, I want all of this to get solved now. I love him. Mere jitni family mai unki koi respect nahi karta hoga,” says Abhishek, whose first appearance on television was also with Govinda on the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai .

He adds, “Jaahan par pyaar hota hai, wahin par jhagda hota hai. Bahut hogaya, this should end now. I love my maami (Govinda’s wife - Sunita Ahuja) as well. She has done a lot for me. She is like a mother to me. Maa ko jab bache ki koi baat buri lagjaati hai toh woh itna gussa hojaata hai ki fir the person thinks that I don’t want to meet him only. So, I think vaisa reason hogaya gusse ka”.

Ask Abhishek if he met Govinda recently, he responds, “We haven’t met because we were busy. But I know, if we see each other face to face, things will get sorted immediately. The last time I met him was in Dubai four-five years ago. Ekdum filmy scene tha. I saw him in the mall and screamed his name. He saw me and his response was so happy ki arrey yeh toh mera beta hai, ye yahan kya karaha hai. We met each other with a lot of love. Hum dono pighal hi jaate hain”.

Abhishek recalls how he used to accompany him to film sets as a kid, which started with the film Hatya (1988). He shares, “I was the kid on the poster of the film Hatya. I went with him on the set and the kid who had to do the shoot was a star from the South film industry, and was not available on those dates. I was seven-eight years old and that was my first interaction on the sets. My journey started from there”.

“Then I used to go to more sets from Joru Ka Gulam (2000), Hero No.1 (1997), Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999). Akhiyon se Goli Maare (2002) and Pardesi Babu (1998) were shot in front of me. I have never seen a performer like him. Mere liye hamesha se hi hero Govinda hai. Ganesh (choreographer Ganesh Acharya) ji used to make me stand at the back, and it turned out to be a start for me as a dancer. If I look like him while dancing, it is the biggest compliment for me. I don’t copy him. It comes naturally as it is in my blood. And al of this has influenced and shaped my career,” he ends.

