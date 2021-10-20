Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kubbra Sait on Aryan Khan's arrest: ‘It's a very scary time to live in’
bollywood

Kubbra Sait on Aryan Khan's arrest: ‘It's a very scary time to live in’

Kubbra Sait has now reacted to Aryan Khan's arrest and has said, “The truth cannot be changed or shifted or moulded for people.”
Kubbra Sait reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest
Kubbra Sait reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Entertainment Desk

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan got arrested over the drugs-on-cruise case, many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to support them on social media. In a recent interview, actor Kubbra Sait has also opened up about the case and has called the series of events “unfortunate” and “scary."

Kubbra reacted to the case and talked about how people don't seem to be interested in the truth anymore and are constantly manipulating it. 

Asked what she felt about the Aryan Khan case, Kubbra told IndiaToday.in, "I think it’s a very scary time to live in right now, where anything and everything you do is judged and everyone is quick to come up with their verdict and nobody really cares about the truth anymore. The truth cannot be changed or shifted or moulded for people. When they start manipulating facts, when they start selling manipulated facts as entertainment, it is a very sad situation to be in. And this has not happened today. It has happened over the last few years. We have seen it happen, and it is really unfortunate."

She further adds: “I am observing everything and I think I go back, sob a little and fix my heart and say maybe it was my destiny to be born in this time to see this drama and to see this circus unfold. I don’t wish anybody bad, but I do wish they had that much more heart in themselves to realise that this is another human being I am speaking about.”

Read More: Javed Akhtar on Aryan Khan's arrest: 'But I haven't seen any headline on the billion dollar cocaine...'

Cordelia cruiseliner's Empress ship was set to sail for Goa from Mumbai on October 2. Soon after, officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), disguised as passengers onboard the ship, started a raid that lasted almost eight hours. Aryan, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, got arrested on October 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kubbra sait aryan khan
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out