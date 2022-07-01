Kubbra Sait says she has 'no regrets' about getting an abortion after a one-night stand: 'My choice was about me'

Actor Kubbra Sait's debut work as an author titled Open Book was released on June 27. The book spans the actors' early days growing up in Bengaluru, including her tryst with social anxiety to body shaming, as well as acquiring artistic success. In one chapter of her book titled I Wasn't Ready to Be a Mother, she recalled how she got her abortion done after a one night stand. Also Read: Kubbra Sait recalls being bullied in school: ‘I was called Cobra and Medusa’

In the book, she wrote about her 2013 trip to Andamans when she was 30. She wrote that after a scuba diving session she went for some drinks and later she got physically intimate with a friend. A few days later she took her pregnancy test which came positive.

Now, in an interaction with Times Now, she talked about what happened after she found out about her pregnancy. She said, “A week later, I decided to terminate the pregnancy. I wasn’t ready for it. It just wasn’t the way I had imagined my life or my journey. I think I was not ready for it. I was not ready because I was not ready for it as a human being. I don’t think I am still ready. I don’t understand this pressure around women to get married at 23 and have children by the time they are 30. It is like a set invisible rulebook. I knew I was not ready for it." She added she had ‘no regrets’ about it

She added, “Of course I felt like a terrible human being. A horrible human being because of that choice I had made. But my feeling bad did not come from how I felt but rather how other people would perceive it. My choice was about me. Sometimes helping yourself can be hard. But it is ok. You have to do it."

Born in Bangalore, Kubbra made her acting debut with Salman Khan and Asin Thottumkal's Ready, in which she had a very small role. She later appeared in films such, Sultan, Ready, Jawaani Jaaneman, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and City Of Life. Her breakthrough role was in the Netflix series Sacred Games. She was last seen in Apple TV+ series Foundation.

