Kuku Kohli funeral: Aruna Irani bids emotional farewell as Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pay last respects

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who gave Ajay Devgn his first break with Phool Aur Kaante, died aged 77. He succumbed to massive heart attack on Tuesday, August 25, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Kuku Kohli's last rites were performed at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 26.

An emotional farewell

Kuku Kohli, director who launched Ajay Devgn, dies at 77 after massive heart attack.

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Kuku Kohli's funeral procession started from his Green Acres house in Andheri West around 10 am, while his cremation took place around noon. His wife Aruna Irani, the veteran actor, appeared to be in an emotional condition while bidding farewell to her husband along with members from the Irani and Kohli families

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{{^usCountry}} Several individuals assisted her in walking in an emotional condition. The last darshan took place at his family's house at 9:30 am, as per the information provided by his friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several individuals assisted her in walking in an emotional condition. The last darshan took place at his family's house at 9:30 am, as per the information provided by his friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit. {{/usCountry}}

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Several celebrities from Bollywood made it to the funeral ceremony. Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Ashoke Pandit were all spotted at the crematorium.

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Kohli's final days

Kohli had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday, August 24, after he began feeling unwell. Balraj Irani, Aruna Irani's brother, told India Today, “He (Kuku) was absolutely fine, and then this evening he suffered a massive heart attack. He was talking to us and just collapsed”. Despite efforts by doctors to revive him, Kohli was declared dead at around 5 pm.

Ajay Devgn remembers his mentor

Ajay Devgan saw Kuku as much more than just the director of his first film. In 1991, it was him who presented the young actor his big break with Phool Aur Kaante.

Ajay Devgan paid homage to this director through social media, recalling how much faith he placed in him in the early stages of his career. He wrote, "Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti".

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A filmmaker of 90s Bollywood

Born Avtar Kohli, Kuku Kohli began his career working as an assistant director. He was an assistant on Raj Kapoor's 1971 film Mera Naam Joker before eventually moving into direction.

His directorial debut came with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Madhoo, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani and Jagdeep and became a commercial success.

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Kohli followed it with Kohraam in the same year and went on to direct Suhaag in 1994, starring Ajay Devgn again, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma. The film became a hit marked the first pairing of Devgn and Kumar on screen. His final directorial film was Woh Tera Naam Tha, which was released in 2004.

Kuku is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani. He also has two children with his first wife Rita Kohli, Pooja and Karishma.