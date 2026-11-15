Kunal Kapoor is overwhelmed by love from Southeast Asia for his appearance as Indra in Ramayana, thanks fans for artwork

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 hit screens on November 5 and has done exceedingly well at the box office worldwide. The film has received appreciation not just in India but also in other Southeast Asian countries. Kunal Kapoor, who played Indra in the film, found himself gaining a whole new fanbase, with audiences from other countries penning poems and creating artwork. The actor acknowledged the love and stated that he was overwhelmed by it. Kunal Kapoor plays Indra in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana adaptation.

Kunal Kapoor overwhelmed by love from Southeast Asia On Sunday, Kunal shared posters of him as Indra from Ramayana on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten. One king of the heavens, known by different names across many lands. It’s incredible how much we have in common.”

He further wrote, “I’ve been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, and from so many corners of the world I never expected to hear from. Thank you, truly. I’ve always believed good stories have a way of connecting us all, and our cultures share more of them than we realise. It means the world to see a timeless epic like the Ramayana find so much love, everywhere.”

Kunal ended his note with, “And to all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much. I’m sorry I don’t know each of your handles, but I’ve seen your work and it means a lot.”