Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta's VIBE to be released on September 18

Preity Zinta and Kunal Kemmu-starrer 'VIBE' is all set to be released on September 18.

Preity Zinta and Kunal Kemmu will star together in Vibe.

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On Tuesday, Amazon MGM Studios announced the film's release with a motion poster.

"Punch aur punchline dono guaranteed with VIBE Releasing in cinemas near you on Sept 18," the makers posted.

Written and directed by Kemmu, the film features him alongside Preity G Zinta, who makes her much-anticipated return to the screen, Sparsh Shrivastava, and up-and-coming debutant Vanshika Dhir in lead roles.

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{{^usCountry}} VIBE "centres on two inseparable friends whose ordinary, unassuming lives spiral into an unpredictable, high-energy adventure that pushes their survival instincts and friendship to the limit." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} VIBE "centres on two inseparable friends whose ordinary, unassuming lives spiral into an unpredictable, high-energy adventure that pushes their survival instincts and friendship to the limit." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On being a part of 'Vibe', Preity earlier said, "When I heard the script, I just fell down laughing. And it was just so funny. I just couldn't say no to it." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On being a part of 'Vibe', Preity earlier said, "When I heard the script, I just fell down laughing. And it was just so funny. I just couldn't say no to it." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the coming months, Preity will also be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in 'Lahore 1947'. The two have previously worked together on 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' and 'Bhaiaji Superhit'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the coming months, Preity will also be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in 'Lahore 1947'. The two have previously worked together on 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' and 'Bhaiaji Superhit'. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The makers are aiming for a big festive release across India. The upcoming period drama also brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan for the first time. Aamir Khan is producing the film under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. (ANI) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers are aiming for a big festive release across India. The upcoming period drama also brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan for the first time. Aamir Khan is producing the film under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. (ANI) {{/usCountry}}

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