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Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta's VIBE to be released on September 18

Preity Zinta and Kunal Kemmu-starrer 'VIBE' is all set to be released on September 18.

May 20, 2026 03:12 pm IST
ANI |
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Preity Zinta and Kunal Kemmu-starrer 'VIBE' is all set to be released on September 18.

Preity Zinta and Kunal Kemmu will star together in Vibe.

On Tuesday, Amazon MGM Studios announced the film's release with a motion poster.

"Punch aur punchline dono guaranteed with VIBE Releasing in cinemas near you on Sept 18," the makers posted.

Written and directed by Kemmu, the film features him alongside Preity G Zinta, who makes her much-anticipated return to the screen, Sparsh Shrivastava, and up-and-coming debutant Vanshika Dhir in lead roles.

 
kunal kemmu preity zinta
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Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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