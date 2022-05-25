Kunal Kemmu's birthday: Wife Soha Ali Khan says '39 and still so fine', Kareena Kapoor hugs her 'dearest brother-in-law'

Actor Kunal Kemmu turned 39 on Wednesday. Kunal's wife Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others wished him on Instagram. Kunal recently went to Europe on a bike trip with Shahid, his brother, actor Ishaan Khatter and their friends. Also Read: When a young Kunal Kemmu appeared in an ad with Raveena Tandon, winked at her. Watch

Sharing a picture with Kunal, Soha wrote, “39 and still so fine #happybirthday.” In the photo, the couple is seen posing for the camera, as they wear colour-coordinated, red and white outfits.

Soha Ali Khan wishes Kunal Kemmu.

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, actor Neha Dhupia and singer Sophie Choudry wished Kunal in the comments section of the post. Complimenting Kunal, one fan wrote, “Kunal still looks 20. Happy birthday." Another fan requested the couple to share a video of Inaaya and commented, “We want innu singing happy birthday video please.” Addressing Kunal as Abhay Pratap Singh, his character from Zee5's show Abhay, one said, “Happy Birthday Abhay Pratap Singh.”

Kunal and Soha got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on 25 January 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017.

Soha's brother, Saif Ali Khan's wife, Kareena also wished Kunal on Instagram Stories. Sharing a photo with Kunal, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dearest brother-in-law, love you lots." Actor Vicky Kaushal shared Kunal's photo and wrote, "Happy Birthday bro, Mast raho, abaad raho, sending lots of love."

Kareena Kapoor wishes Kunal Kemmu on his birthday.

Vicky Kaushal wishes Kunal Kemmu.

Shahid posted a picture of him posing with Kunal on Instagram Story and captioned it, "Happy Birthday my posing partner, Love you bhai." Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter wished Kunal with a fun picture. He wrote, "Happy Birthday bhamaiiii, have a cracking year!! This picture defines our relationship." In the photo, which is from their Europe trip, Ishaan is seen holding Kunal's hand.

Kunal made his acting debut as a child actor with Naseeruddin Shah's Sir (1993). In 2005, he made his debut in the lead role with Kalyug. He has also appeared in films such as, Dhol (2007), 99 (2009), Golmaal 3 (2010), Go Goa Gone (2013), Golmaal Again (2017), Kalank (2019), Malang (2020) and Lootcase (2020). He will be seen next in Vipul Mehta's Kanjoos Makkhichoos. The film will also star actors Shweta Tripathi and Piyush Mishra.

