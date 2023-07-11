Kusha Kapila breaks her silence on online attacks for separation from Zorawar Ahluwalia: ‘This topic is officially over’

Kusha Kapila is reacting to the unfavourable comments that have emerged ever since she announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. The actor and social media influencer announced the news on her Instagram post last month. Ever since then, there were online attacks with trolls claiming that she left Zorawar after finding success. (Also read: Uorfi Javed advises Kusha Kapila on dealing with rejection, heartbreak in new video. Watch)

Kusha reacts to negative comments

Kusha Kapila recently announced her separation from Zorawar Ahluwalia.

Kusha took to Instagram Stories to break her silence over this matter and address the situation. She wrote: “This topic is officially over for me, moving forward. I haven't given a statement to anyone nor will I ever give one. I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant. Ho gaya ab (It's done now).”

She further added, "Also, I have restricted countless profiles over the last two weeks, restricted words, sanitised comment sections and hopefully, we are at the tail end of it but that doesn't mean I haven't seen how so many of you have fought with these nalayak, behuda macchars (useless, disgusting mosquitoes) with logic and so much dignity. It sucks that you have to do this but I promise that I am santizing my feed slowly, but steadily. Over."

Kusha Kapila's Instagram Story.

Kusha and Zorawar's relationship

Kusha announced the separation on her Instagram post last month. “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives... We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others cheerleaders and pillars of support" she had said.

Kusha and Zorawar married in 2017 after dating for some time. Talking about their relationship, Kusha had told Humans Of Bombay in 2019, “Seven years ago, I was at a friend’s wedding when Zor asked if I’d like a drink. It was an open bar – who does that? I told him I had a boyfriend & walked off, but I could feel his eyes on me… We got married 2 years ago, today & it was perfect. It wasn’t an extravagant affair – I didn’t even buy any jewelry! We got married for us – we saved up so that we could build the life we wanted. Today, we share everything – from expenses to happiness. But the only thing I’m truly grateful for, is open bars at Punjabi weddings."

