Laal Singh Chaddha silently lands on Netflix 8 weeks after theatrical release; Aamir Khan had said they'd wait 6 months

Streaming giant Netflix announced on Wednesday that it has added Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha to its library. This comes just eight weeks post the film's theatrical release. (Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha can't be labelled hit or flop, says Mona Singh)

Netflix India made the announcement on social media by sharing a poster. “Keep your golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING,” the caption read. While a few mentioned that they were excited to catch the film, others joked if it's been six months since release already. Earlier, Aamir had said that the film will get OTT release six months after theatrical release.

A person on Instagram asked, “Six months ho gye kya (Is it six months already)?" Another said, “Bohat jald aagya OTT mein (It arrived a bit too soon on OTT).” Others, however, hoped that more people would watch it now. “Loved this film so much, I bought tickets twice. LSC (Laal Singh Chaddha) is among the best recent Hindi films and an epic adaptation that does Forrest Gump (the Hollywood original) justice. It also has the only memorable soundtrack of this year,” read a comment.

Usually, when a film lands on OTT, stars perform another round of promotions or interviews and send out social media posters to generate a buzz around the release. However, things have been silent for Laal Singh Chaddha with neither Aamir Khan nor Kareena Kapoor mentioning anything about it. Previously, Aamir had said about the suggested six-months gap, "One of the reasons, primarily, I think the curiosity of going to theaters has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theaters, they come on OTT very fast. So I have always tried to keep a 6 month gap for my films. I don't know what the industry follows, but I like to keep a 6 month gap. So that's what I tried to do for all my films and, up till now, we have managed that."

Laal Singh Chaddha faced widespread boycott calls and did not work well at the box office. By it's first month of release, the film had made ₹130 crore at the worldwide box office.

