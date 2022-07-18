Laal Singh Chaddha song Kahani: Sonu Nigam’s soulful voice narrates timeline of Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor romance

Actor Aamir Khan is all set for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and the makers have unveiled the latest music video of the song Kahani. Sung by Sonu Nigam, the audio version was released a few weeks ago. Now Aamir shared the music video and took fans into the life of Laal singh Chaddha. (Also read: Aamir Khan is getting trolled by Laal Singh Chaddha director)

The music video features Aamir as Laal Singh Chaddha and offers a timeline of his life—including his childhood, falling for his friend (Kareena Kapoor), joining the Indian Army and more. It introduces all supporting characters and narrates their relationship with Aamir in the lead role. While Mona Singh appears as his mother, Naga Chaitanya plays the role of his friend from the Army. Actor Manav Vij also makes a hit-and-miss appearance in a few footage of the video.

Kahani is the first music video of Laal Singh Chaddha to release so far. Previously, the makers had dropped songs such as Mein Ki Karaan, Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi and Tur Kalleyan in audio versions. Reportedly, the decision was taken by Aamir who wanted to put focus on musicians, singers, lyricists and technicians who worked on them.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, which itself was based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. It’s backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios.

It’s slated to release theatrically on August 11 and will clash with filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Reacting to the box office clash between the two films, Akshay Kumar said at the trailer launch event of Raksha Bandhan, “It's not a clash, it's about 2 big movies coming together. It's a big date. There has been a delay due to Covid, and clashes are natural. I won't say we are clashing, we are trying to bring our film to the people. I hope both the films have a good run at the box office.”

