Lalit Modi removes Sushmita Sen's mention from Instagram bio, changes profile picture, sparking breakup rumours

Actor Sushmita Sen was spotted with her ex boyfriend Rohman Shawl last week. Now, Sushmita's boyfriend Lalit Modi, who announced their relationship on social media in July, has changed his Instagram profile photo which was with Sushmita, and also his bio, which had a line about her. Also Read: Sushmita Sen celebrates Renee Sen's 23rd birthday with ex-boyfriends Rohman Shawl, Ritik Bhasin. See pics

Lalit previously had a photo with Sushmita, in which both were smiling, as his Instagram profile photo. He has replaced it with his solo photo. He also changed his bio that previously read, “Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love Sushmita Sen."

Lalit Modi has changed his Instagram bio and profile picture on Instagram.

These changes on Lalit's Instagram profile have sparked breakup rumours. One Twitter user shared a picture of Lalit's profile and wrote, “Did #LalitModi & #SushmitaSen break up? Lalit Modi removed Sushmita Sen from his bio. Lalit to Sushmita who never even share a pic with him anywhere." Another one shared a meme and wrote, “#Breakup just in 1 month dating. Lalit Modi removes Sushmita Sen from his Instagram bio after her closeness to ex Rohman Shaw. Meanwhile #LalitModi to #SushmitaSen be like.."

On July 14, Lalit Modi announced on social media that he is dating Sushmita. He made the revelation, while sharing a series of pictures on his social media accounts, and called Sushmita his ‘better half’. He wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

In August, Sushmita was spotted shopping with Rohman and Renee in Mumbai, they even posed together for the paparazzi. Sushmita and Rohman even celebrated Renee's birthday together. Renee shared several photos from the party featuring Sushmita, Rohman and her another ex-boyfriend Ritik Bhasin.

