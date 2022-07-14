Lalit Modi was asking Sushmita Sen to 'reply to his SMS' in 2013, old tweets resurface

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi announced on social media that he is dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Now, a 2013 tweet of Lalit in which he tagged Sushmita and wrote, “reply my SMS”, is going viral. Twitter users have been sharing the screenshots of the tweet saying, “It all started from here.” Also Read: Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are dating, he announces with romantic pics

Back in 2013, Lalit Modi shared a tweet in which he wrote, “Okay I commit “@thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi you are too kind. However, promises are meant to be broken, commitments are honoured. Cheers love. Here is to 47.” Sushmita replied, “Gotcha 47,” to which Lalit replied, “Reply my SMS.”

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's 2013 Twitter threads.

One fan reacted to the tweet, “Umeed kabhi nahi chodni chahiye (One should never lose hope).” Another one said, “It all started from here. Never give up attitude of Lalit Modi is commendable.” While one said, “Miracles do happen," another one simply wrote, “I am mind blown.”

Lalit shared a bunch of their pictures on social media and captioned it, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one day by god's grace it will happen. Just announced that we are together."

Just a few months back, Sushmita announced breakup with model Rohman Shawl. However, the two share a good bond as they have posted pictures with each other post-break-up. Rohman also joined her daughters in planning a surprise for her as she celebrated her 28th anniversary of winning the Miss Universe title.

Lalit Modi was married to Minal Modi who passed away in 2018 after battling cancer. They had tied the knot in 1991.

