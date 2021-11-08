Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lara Dutta is 'going nuts' after her fake dating profile goes viral: 'My feed has been flooded with memes'

Lara Dutta shared a video on Instagram to clarify that she is not on any dating app. The actor's reaction came after several meme accounts claimed she was on one of the dating apps. 
Lara Dutta's fake dating profile goes viral.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 02:36 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Lara Dutta Bhupathi clarified that she's not on any dating app after her fake dating profile went viral over the weekend. The actor, who is married to tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi, posted a video on her Instagram account to clarify rumours. 

She said that she has been seeing several memes and has been receiving messages about the fake profile. Hence, Lara Dutta decided to share a video with her clarification. 

“Since yesterday, my feed has been absolutely flooded with some memes and some messages, they have been telling me that I have a profile on some kind of a dating app. So, it's been absolutely crazy, I have been going nuts since yesterday, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is. So, I thought it is better to just go online and clarify it with you right here, right now that I am not on any dating app, have never been and am not on any right now either,” she said. 

"Not that I have anything against dating apps, I think it is an absolutely fantastic way for people to actually connect and meet each other. I am personally not on a dating app at the moment. So, for all the memes doing the rounds out there, am very amused to see most of them but there's not much truth in there. I do very few Insta lives so it's really fun to connect with you all of you, who are here today. But if you do hear this, please know that all the memes that are doing the rounds that am on some dating app, am not on any dating app guys," Lara added.

Lara married Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011. In 2012, the couple welcomed their daughter Saira. Lara was last seen in BellBottom in which she played the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 

 

