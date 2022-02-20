Lara Dutta, Lucky Ali, Sanya Malhotra attend Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. See pics

Veteran actor Asha Parekh, musician Lucky Ali, actors Lara Dutta and Sanya Malhotra were among the celebrities who attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 on Sunday evening. Film director Satish Kaushik, singer Sudesh Bhosale, actors Ahan Shetty and Rohit Roy, and Rannvijay Singha were also part of the event at Mumbai's Taj Lands End.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the occasion, Lara Dutta wore a maroon outfit, accessorised it with silver jewellery and kept her hair loose. Sanya Malhotra opted for a red lehenga with a silver choker and tied her hair back.

Asha Parekh draped a blue with silver work saree, wore matching bangles and pearl neckpiece. Lucky Ali opted for an all-white outfit and brown shoes. Ahan wore a black suit and pants over a white shit.

Lara Dutta wore a maroon outfit.

Sanya Malhotra opted for a red lehenga.

Lucky Ali and Satish Kaushik at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.

Asha Parekh and Sudesh Bhosale at the event.

Ahan Shetty and Rannvijay Singha also attended the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, news agency PTI had reported quoting the CEO of DPIFF Abhishek Mishra, “Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 will be held on February 20 and streamed live on ZEE5 from 7 PM onwards. The occasion will celebrate the grandeur of Indian Cinema and commemorate 75 years of Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav). The award ceremony has set the benchmark by honouring three broad segments of the Indian Entertainment Industries under one roof.”

Meanwhile, Lara was seen last in Hiccups & Hookups and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

Also Read | Lara Dutta says she took a break from films as she was tired of ‘playing hero's girlfriend or wife’

Sanya Malhotra will be seen next in her upcoming crime thriller Love Hostel alongside Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. She will also be seen in the mystery thriller Hit- The First Case, a remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same and Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahan is the son of actor Suniel Shetty and made his debut in Bollywood with Tadap. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film featured actor Tara Sutaria opposite Ahan. Released theatrically on December 3, 2021 Tadap earned over ₹34 crore worldwide at the box office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON