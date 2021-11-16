Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Let’s not distort our images in our own heads: Shikha Talsania on her latest reel on body positivity
bollywood

Let’s not distort our images in our own heads: Shikha Talsania on her latest reel on body positivity

The actor talks about how social media has reinforced the concept of perfection; adds she’s happy to bring more inclusivity and diversity in the film industry
‘Today, everything is about profiles, angles and filters’
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:49 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury

After a workout session early this week, Shikha Talsania took to social media to share a reel that made a statement about not feeling guilty about one’s body. “There were a lot of conversations among people about putting on weight (during Diwali). Everybody in the world, irrespective of how their bodies look like, is insecure. But our body is what we live in and we should be proud of it,” she asserts.

Talsania believes that social media has a role to play in reinforcing the concept of perfection and subscribing to it has become a norm. “Today, everything is about profiles, angles and filters. The amount of time that we use up to think of vanity has definitely gone up. There are so many apps that can completely alter your look and that’s unbelievable. Let’s not distort our images in our own heads,” she shares.

According to her, the only way to prevent the notion of perfection affecting us is to look at the mirror: “There’s a sea of perfect images out there. These things get to you. We need to keep reminding ourselves that just because a person looks a certain way, doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be proud of the way we look.”

RELATED STORIES

Though the Veere Di Wedding (2018) actor has opened about being body shamed in the past, she says that the situation, today, is quite different. “I’ve faced rejection earlier because of the way I looked. Having said that, I work very hard and I’m lucky to have opportunities that help me be someone who can bring more inclusivity and diversity in our industry,” she says, adding, “I’ve never been told, ‘Let’s get you Photoshopped’, which is great because it means that there’s a lot of awareness around now about who we truly are.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Akshay shows Jacqueline's ‘jugaad' to curl her hair during a helicopter ride

5

Will Smith's King Richard gets a star-studded premiere in California. See pics

Ananya shares first post since being questioned by NCB in Aryan Khan drug case

Farah gives glimpse of Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's 'beautiful and emotional' wedding
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP