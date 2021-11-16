Let’s not distort our images in our own heads: Shikha Talsania on her latest reel on body positivity

After a workout session early this week, Shikha Talsania took to social media to share a reel that made a statement about not feeling guilty about one’s body. “There were a lot of conversations among people about putting on weight (during Diwali). Everybody in the world, irrespective of how their bodies look like, is insecure. But our body is what we live in and we should be proud of it,” she asserts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talsania believes that social media has a role to play in reinforcing the concept of perfection and subscribing to it has become a norm. “Today, everything is about profiles, angles and filters. The amount of time that we use up to think of vanity has definitely gone up. There are so many apps that can completely alter your look and that’s unbelievable. Let’s not distort our images in our own heads,” she shares.

According to her, the only way to prevent the notion of perfection affecting us is to look at the mirror: “There’s a sea of perfect images out there. These things get to you. We need to keep reminding ourselves that just because a person looks a certain way, doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be proud of the way we look.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though the Veere Di Wedding (2018) actor has opened about being body shamed in the past, she says that the situation, today, is quite different. “I’ve faced rejection earlier because of the way I looked. Having said that, I work very hard and I’m lucky to have opportunities that help me be someone who can bring more inclusivity and diversity in our industry,” she says, adding, “I’ve never been told, ‘Let’s get you Photoshopped’, which is great because it means that there’s a lot of awareness around now about who we truly are.”