Lilly Singh gets Hailey Beiber to dance to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, fans call it 'multiverse of madness'. Watch

Lilly Singh's latest video has impressed all her fans and even Hailey Bieber's. On Friday evening, Lilly took to Instagram to share a video with the model and it showed them dancing to a popular Bollywood song. Fans from India were over the moon on seeing Hailey ‘vibing to a desi song’.

In the video, Lilly is seen by herself in a lavish bathroom at first. She is wearing a brown leather jacket and matching pants with her hair tied in space buns. Soon, Hailey joins her in her grey jacket, shorts and black shoes. Both of them dance to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which originally starred Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

Lilly captioned the post, “When you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model. like hiiiii @haileybieber PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian.” Hailey is the wife of popular Canadian singer Justin Bieber and daughter of Stephen Baldwin. She is also known as a model and for her beauty brand Rhode.

Other celebs and fans of the two were the happiest to see their dance video. Sonam Bajwa wrote, “Oh my my.” Queer Eye's Tan France wrote, "She’s the cutest and sweetest." A fan wrote, “Petition for Lilly to make every celebrity dance to famous Bollywood moves.” Another commented, “OMG never thought I’d see Hailey dancing to Bollywood!! Thank you for always including your culture wherever you go!”

Lilly is a Canadian social media influencer and talk show host. Her YouTube channel with the name Superwoman was immensely popular among the Indian and NRI population. She later went on to host her own late night show, A Little Late With Lilly Singh. She also judged Canada's Got Talent.

Recently, Hailey Bieber opened up about how her mental and physical health has been impacted since suffering a mini-stroke in 2022. On the "Run-Through with Vogue" podcast, Hailey revealed she struggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after the stroke. "I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD of just, like, the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again," she said. She added, "It was just a feeling that I was, like, I never want to experience that ever again. It was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine."

