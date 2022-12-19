Sussanne Khan calls boyfriend Arslan Goni 'definition of love' in her birthday post; Hrithik Roshan wishes him too

Interior designer Sussanne Khan wished her boyfriend Arslan Goni on his birthday via an Instagram post. She shared a video of beautiful couple pictures from their outings and vacations on Monday. Sussanne wrote a heartfelt message, calling him ‘my love'. Along with the fans, actor Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor and actor Sonali Bendre also extended warm wishes to Arslan. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan wishes Saba Azad on birthday with pic: ‘Thank you for existing’)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Sussanne shared adorable pictures with her boyfriend. In one of the picture, Sussanne held Arslan's hand as she posed for the camera. She shared a couple of throwback pictures from their Christmas celebrations with decorations in the backdrop. She also shared a sun-kissed picture with him with sea in the background from their vacation. Arslan was seen talking and smiling while his girlfriend recorded him. Both of them looked happy and relaxed in the pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sussanne wrote, “Happy Happiest Birthday my Love… you are the most incredible human I know.. you make me want to be a better person..in everything I do.. YOU ARE my definition of LOVE.. from here till the end of time..and beyond… we gonna make this Life…” She used ‘Ar Su’, ‘19th Dec 2022’, ‘we got each other’ and ‘limitless’ as the hashtags on the post. Her boyfriend Arslan wrote, “Thank you my darling love (hug and kiss emojis).” Sussanne's actor, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan commented, “Happy birthday @arslangoni (fisted hand sign, red heart and hug emojis).” Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday (two glass of wine emojis) @arslangoni." To which Arslan replied, “@(Null) thank you (two hugs emoji).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday @arslangoni.” Arslan wrote, “@Maheepkapoor (hug and hand folded emojis).” Actor Sonali Bendre commented, “Happy birthday @arslangoni (cake, clinking glasses and party popper emojis).” To which Arslan replied, “Thank you Sonz.”

Reacting to the video, one of Sussanne's fans wrote, “@Suzkr @arslangoni All hearts guys (red heart emoji).” Another fan commented, “God bless both of you.” Other fan wrote, “You guys look great together…wish you both love forever.”

Sussanne was earlier married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got separated in 2014 and are raising their two sons-- Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. Sussanne and Arslan have been dating for almost two years now. Hrithik is dating actor-singer Saba Azad and made their relationship official a few months ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON