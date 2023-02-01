Lost trailer: Yami Gautam plays crime reporter searching for the truth after a person goes missing, faces danger. Watch

Trailer for thriller Lost, starring Yami Gautam, was released by ZEE5 on its YouTube channel on Wednesday. In the over two-minute-long video, Yami plays a crime reporter who is on a search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist (Ishan Bharti) played by Tushar Pandey. As the trailer begins, Yami talks about choosing between what is right and sticking to the facts. (Also Read | Yami Gautam says actor roundtables are 'not a validation for me, that I have arrived')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Yami's character tries to put together the missing puzzle pieces, danger looms large ahead of her. Yami talks to the police who are unsure if Ishan is missing or absconding. They also question his family on whether he was part of an 'extremist group'. His family members allege that they have been facing harassment on the pretext of interrogation. Yami also meets Ishan's girlfriend and questions her about his whereabouts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Yami and Tushar, the film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Rahul Khanna and Pia Bajpiee. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Lost will exclusively premiere on ZEE5 on February 16.

Sharing her experience working on the film, Yami said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “I am excited that the film is finally releasing, and the audiences will get to see a character which is so close to my heart. It is an ode to many journalists who go to great lengths in search of the truth while also walking that fine line which threads the very integrity of media & humanity.”

She also added, “The movie represents a higher quest and a search for lost values of empathy while raising the right questions. Whoever has watched the film so far, had a very positive and overwhelming response to it, so I am eagerly waiting for the release now, to see how the audiences enjoy the film."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aniruddha also said, “True life events inspire me to tell different stories and LOST was conceptualized the same way. The movie will make you question, introspect, and tug at your heartstrings. I am extremely happy with the performances of all my actors Pankaj Kapoor ji, Pia Bajpayee, Rahul Khanna, Tushar Pandey and of course Yami Gautam. Yami has portrayed the character of an investigative journalist with a lot of modesty.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.