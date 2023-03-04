Maanvi Gagroo, Kumar Varun cannot stop smiling in haldi pictures, fans shower love upon them: 'It's beautiful'

Four More Shots Please fame actor Maanvi Gagroo took to her Instagram handle and dropped stunning pictures from her haldi ceremony. She was joined by her now-husband, comedian Kumar Varun and their pictures are all things love. The couple tied the knot on February 23. Also read: Maanvi Gagroo stuns in new pics with husband Kumar Varun from wedding party

In the first photo, Maanvi and Varun are seen with their biggest smiles while marigold petals were dropped on them. For the pre-wedding festivity, Maanvi wore a printed yellow ensemble, which came with a crop top, high-waisted pants and a shrug. She paired it with some flower jewellery.

Varun wore a simple printed kurta in yellow. The second photo is a candid moment between Maanvi and Varun during the ceremony, and the last one features them laughing out loud. Sharing the post, they wrote, “A haldi body is a haldi mind #HaldiVibes.”

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, “Keep smiling always.” “It’s beautiful,” added another one. Some also praised the witty caption and one of them also mentioned, “Nice pun.”

Maanvi and Varun got married more than a month after the actor announced her engagement. She said she got engaged in January but didn't reveal her mystery man until Valentine's Day. She made it official with a photo of herself with Varun laughing outdoors in a foreign city. It read, "Found my lobster (lobster emoji) #HappyValentinesDay (red heart and evil eye emojis)."

Later, they took everyone by surprise with their wedding pictures. Sharing the photos, Maanvi and Varun wrote in a joint post, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi.”

Kumar Vinod is popularly known for his comedy sketches, especially with All India Bakchod. He was also a part of Zakir Khan's Prime Video web series Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare. Maanvi, on the other hand, is best known for Pitchers, Tripling and Four More Shorts Please. She was also seen in films like Ujda Chaman (2019) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020).

