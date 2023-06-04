Maanvi Gagroo finally speaks about life after marriage to Kumar Varun: We wanted to get married because...

Maanvi Gagroo has always worked at her own pace, by her own admission. And right now, too, she is taking it one project at a time. But what surprised many is that The Tripling and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor chose to not talk after getting married to comedian Kumar Varun in February this year. And a project featuring her has also not released in the interim.

Actor maanvi Gagroo with husband Kumar Varun.

However, she talks to us finally about life after marriage. “It is good. Thankfully-and I say this to everyone- married life is the same as life was before. And that is a good thing! Also because I am guessing we don’t live in joint families. It’s not like I am living with my in laws, or he is living with my parents, we are just by ourselves,” she smiles. Do they have to plan things, or everything just falls into place?

“It happens organically, we live together (laughs) We are coming home to each other. This is the kind of life we wanted. Also, we are both busy with our things. That’s the reason why we decided to get married, so that we can be occupied yet get to see each other, otherwise when you are not married, it becomes a thing that ‘I have to take time out after work, and then go to our respective homes’,” adds the 33-year-old, who is currently in workshops for a new show which goes on floors this month.

Talking about her way of working, the actor explains, “There are some people who like working back to back, and I have had the same phases too. But what I always wanted is that I will do one project at, a time, take a break after it, go somewhere for a holiday, then start the next one. That would be ideal. But aisa hota nahi hai!”

