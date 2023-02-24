Maanvi Gagroo stuns in new pics with husband Kumar Varun from wedding party

Four More Shots Please fame actor Maanvi Gagroo tied the knot with comedian Kumar Varun on February 23. They also turned hosts turned host for their post-wedding party in Mumbai. Several celebrities and their close friends including Sayani Gupta and Bani J joined Maanvi, Varun and their family members to celebrate the occasion. Maanvi has now posted some more pictures of her wedding party look on her Instagram. (Also read: Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun mark first public appearance, host wedding party for friends and family)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the party, the Four More Shots Please actor slipped into a custom made fuchsia pink statement lehenga. She teamed her just-married look with minimal gold-tone jewellery, dewy makeup and soft wavy curls. Meanwhile, Varun looked dapper in an all-black suit. The couple looked beautiful in the pictures that Maanvi shared on her Instagram. In the first picture, Varun and Maanvi are facing each other and smiling. In the second picture, both of them look directly at the camera as Maanvi rests her head on Varun's right shoulder. Maanvi posted these sweet pictures and put a small but quirky caption that read: "I looked at you You looked at me Aur ho gayi mushkil (red heart emoticon)"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the wedding, the bride was seen in a gorgeous red embroidered saree and a heavy necklace at the wedding bash. She completed the look with a matching veil and topped it with polki diamond jewellery including a simple maang tika. She kept her hair untied for a fuss-free modern bridal look. Meanwhile Varun chose an ivory sherwani with white pants and a pearl necklace to further elevate his look. Sharing the photos, Maanvi and Varun wrote on Instagram, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maanvi is best known for web series like Pitchers, Tripling and Four More Shorts Please. She has also acted in the films Ujda Chaman (2019) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020). Meanwhile, Kumar Vinod is known for his comedy sketches, especially with All India Bakchod. He also appeared with Zakir Khan in Prime Video's web series Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON