From Madgaon Express to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: 5 best buddy comedies to watch on OTT with your friends

There is something special about movies that put friendship at the centre of the story. From chaotic road trips and disastrous holidays to college memories and friendships that survive the toughest phases of life, buddy comedies are the perfect fix for the end of a bad day.

Madgaon Express and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara explore old friendship and the chaos that comes with it.

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If you’re looking for a fun movie to watch with your friends or simply want to relive some old memories, here are five buddy comedies you can watch on OTT.

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Not many Bollywood films have captured the emotional complexity and chaos of male friendship quite like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The 2011 film follows three childhood friends -- Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), Kabir (Abhay Deol) and Imran (Farhan Akhtar) -- who head to Europe for a bachelor trip that becomes a journey of self-discovery and, in many ways, a rejuvenation of their school friendship. From skydiving and deep-sea diving to the iconic La Tomatina sequence, the film sees the three friends navigate the roads of Europe while also learning a little more about each other -- and themselves.

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{{^usCountry}} Packed with confrontation, hilarious banter, adventure and moments of introspection, the film explores how friendships survive for years when people learn to accept, forgive and evolve with each other. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, you can watch this film on Netflix. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Packed with confrontation, hilarious banter, adventure and moments of introspection, the film explores how friendships survive for years when people learn to accept, forgive and evolve with each other. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, you can watch this film on Netflix. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Madgaon Express

While in ZNMD, the three good-looking leads travel across Europe, Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express hits closer to home. It follows three friends, played by Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, who have been planning a trip to Goa since school, only to finally fulfil their wish after becoming full-grown adults.

However, this isn’t a journey of self-discovery and contemplation. Their long-awaited holiday takes a hilariously wrong turn when they get entangled with a local drug mafia. What starts as a much-awaited getaway soon lands them in a series of scary yet ridiculously funny situations involving gangsters, mistaken identities and complete chaos. A full-blown comedy of errors, Madgaon Express is one of the best buddy comedies of recent times. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video and laugh till your stomach hurts.

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3. Chhichhore

Nitesh Tiwari might be busy with his highly anticipated film Ramayana now, but in 2019, he gave us one of the most memorable buddy comedies of recent times — Chhichhore. The film takes viewers back to the carefree days of college life while exploring the friendships that stay with us long after graduation. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others.

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Sushant and Varun’s fun banter in the film will remind you of that one friend you can call anytime, even if you haven’t spoken in years. At its heart, Chhichhore is about a group of college friends whose lives are shaped by the years they spend together. Moving between their college days and adulthood, the film revisits old friendships, rivalries and the bonds that somehow survive the distance and passage of time. You can watch this film on JioHotstar.

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4. Dhamaal

Some friendships begin in school or college, while others come together over a shared obsession — like in Dhamaal, where a group of friends chasing money ends up making one terrible decision after another. If you’re looking for a brainless, laugh-out-loud watch, Dhamaal is a perfect pick. The 2007 comedy stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Ashish Chaudhary.

The story revolves around four friends who learn about a hidden treasure and set off on a madcap race to find it. Their greed, stupidity and constant squabbling create one comic situation after another. You can watch Dhamaal on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.

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5. The Hangover

What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but not when your friends have completely forgotten what happened. This Hollywood classic buddy comedy is simply unmissable. The Hangover follows four friends who travel to Las Vegas for a bachelor party, only to wake up after a wild night with no memory of what happened.

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As they try to piece together the events of the previous night and find their missing friend before his wedding, the group finds itself caught in one bizarre situation, encountering a dangerous drug lord, criminals and more. Starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis and Justin Bartha. You can watch it on Prime Video and JioHotstar.