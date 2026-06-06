Madhoo recalls Nana Patekar slapping her hard during a scene in Yeshwant: ‘I slapped him back’

Actor Madhoo has opened up about an intense on-set experience while filming the 1997 drama Yeshwant, revealing how an emotionally charged scene with Nana Patekar unexpectedly crossed the line into a real-life confrontation. The actor, who played Nana's wife in the movie, recalled being slapped for real during a crucial sequence and instinctively slapping him right back moments later.

Madhoo and Nana Patekar in a still from Yeshwant.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Madhoo reflected on working with Nana Patekar and explained that his commitment to authenticity often pushed his co-stars far beyond their usual comfort zones. While she is able to look back on the physical exchange with humour today, she admitted that the unscripted moment originally left her genuinely shocked.

Nana Patekar did not allow glycerin

The scene demanded that Madhoo completely break down into tears. She was fully prepared to rely on glycerin to trigger the reaction. However, Nana Patekar firmly rejected that approach, pushing her into an intense crash course in method acting.

Recalling the moment, Madhoo explained that Nana refused to let her use glycerin, insisting instead that she truly feel the underlying emotion so her tears would flow naturally. When she found herself struggling to cry on cue, Nana decided to take matters into his own hands to extract a genuine reaction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on the shocking on-set moment, Madhoo revealed that the physical blow arrived entirely out of nowhere. She said, “He slapped me for real. He slapped me so hard that I naturally had tears in my eyes. I was extremely mad at him because we had done rehearsals and he hadn't done anything like that. His sudden slap shocked me. And I am so short-tempered that I slapped him back. He hit me and my reflex was to hit him back.” The scene wrapped much faster than expected {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on the shocking on-set moment, Madhoo revealed that the physical blow arrived entirely out of nowhere. She said, “He slapped me for real. He slapped me so hard that I naturally had tears in my eyes. I was extremely mad at him because we had done rehearsals and he hadn't done anything like that. His sudden slap shocked me. And I am so short-tempered that I slapped him back. He hit me and my reflex was to hit him back.” The scene wrapped much faster than expected {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to Madhoo, the sequence was a critical turning point in Yeshwant, and director Anil Mattoo had initially blocked out a whole day of filming to capture it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Madhoo, the sequence was a critical turning point in Yeshwant, and director Anil Mattoo had initially blocked out a whole day of filming to capture it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, because the performances came across as completely raw and authentic, the crew finished ahead of schedule. She explained that it was the most important scene of the film and Anil had dedicated an entire day to it, but because everything flowed so naturally, they wrapped it up in just half a day, noting that after a take like that, there was no need for more shots because the scene was effectively over. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, because the performances came across as completely raw and authentic, the crew finished ahead of schedule. She explained that it was the most important scene of the film and Anil had dedicated an entire day to it, but because everything flowed so naturally, they wrapped it up in just half a day, noting that after a take like that, there was no need for more shots because the scene was effectively over. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Looking back at that day on set, Madhoo joked that collaborating with her formidable co-star completely shifted her approach to her craft, adding that she essentially became a method actor when working with him.

‘Nana was never rude to me’

Despite the intense environment on set, Madhoo clarified that Nana Patekar never treated her disrespectfully. Instead, she explained that his outbursts were simply his way of keeping actors fully locked into their scenes. “Nana was never rude to me. He only showed displeasure when he wanted me to improve my performance. He would get upset when I used glycerin or stepped out of the character's mood after a shot I am a switch-on, switch-off actor, but Nana ji was against it. He believed in living the character you are playing,” she added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Madhoo was last seen as Pannaga in the 2025 mythological drama Kannappa. The actor is now gearing up for the historical drama Governor: The Silent Saviour, which is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON