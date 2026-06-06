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Madhoo recalls Nana Patekar slapping her hard during a scene in Yeshwant: ‘I slapped him back’

Reflecting on the shocking on-set moment, Madhoo revealed that the physical blow arrived entirely out of nowhere.

Jun 06, 2026 07:24 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Actor Madhoo has opened up about an intense on-set experience while filming the 1997 drama Yeshwant, revealing how an emotionally charged scene with Nana Patekar unexpectedly crossed the line into a real-life confrontation. The actor, who played Nana's wife in the movie, recalled being slapped for real during a crucial sequence and instinctively slapping him right back moments later.

Madhoo and Nana Patekar in a still from Yeshwant.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Madhoo reflected on working with Nana Patekar and explained that his commitment to authenticity often pushed his co-stars far beyond their usual comfort zones. While she is able to look back on the physical exchange with humour today, she admitted that the unscripted moment originally left her genuinely shocked.

Nana Patekar did not allow glycerin

The scene demanded that Madhoo completely break down into tears. She was fully prepared to rely on glycerin to trigger the reaction. However, Nana Patekar firmly rejected that approach, pushing her into an intense crash course in method acting.

Recalling the moment, Madhoo explained that Nana refused to let her use glycerin, insisting instead that she truly feel the underlying emotion so her tears would flow naturally. When she found herself struggling to cry on cue, Nana decided to take matters into his own hands to extract a genuine reaction.

Looking back at that day on set, Madhoo joked that collaborating with her formidable co-star completely shifted her approach to her craft, adding that she essentially became a method actor when working with him.

‘Nana was never rude to me’

Despite the intense environment on set, Madhoo clarified that Nana Patekar never treated her disrespectfully. Instead, she explained that his outbursts were simply his way of keeping actors fully locked into their scenes. “Nana was never rude to me. He only showed displeasure when he wanted me to improve my performance. He would get upset when I used glycerin or stepped out of the character's mood after a shot I am a switch-on, switch-off actor, but Nana ji was against it. He believed in living the character you are playing,” she added.

Madhoo was last seen as Pannaga in the 2025 mythological drama Kannappa. The actor is now gearing up for the historical drama Governor: The Silent Saviour, which is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

 
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