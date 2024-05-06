Madhoo says she would say yes to playing Ajay Devgn's mother: ‘I would look at it as a challenge’

Madhoo has opened up about her previous statement, in which she said that she would decline if she was ever given to play Ajay Devgn's mother. Speaking to Zoom, Madhoo now said that she has ‘evolved’ as an actor and would take such a role as a ‘challenge’. (Also read: Madhoo reveals she wrote letters to industry people after deciding to quit films, thought they didn't deserve her) Madhoo will say yes if she is offered to play Ajay Devgn's mother in a film.

What Madhoo said

In the interview, Madhoo clarified her earlier statement and said, “That statement was taken out of context. I said if, hypothetically… I am correcting myself now because I have evolved as an actor. I made the statement 2-3 years ago, in some other context. In the 2-3 years, I have realized I have played many different roles. I played an apsara [fairy] in Shakuntalam with Samantha [Ruth Prabhu]… So when I play, as an actor, actually I am enjoying the liberty and freedom of being an actor today. Back in the 90s, we were put in a box. We romanced, we sang, we danced. But now, with OTT, stories and content, I think that is kind of broken away. A lot of great opportunities are coming for every actor.”

'Let me see if I am convincing'

She further continued, “So, today I am thinking as an actor if I do get a role where they say you have to look older than Ajay, and play his mother's role, I would take it as a challenge as an actor. If I get a role where I have to play any yesteryear lead actor's mother's role, I would look at it as a challenge and not as a sexist, controversy or that kind of a conversation. Let me see if I am convincing.”

Madhoo made her Bollywood debut with Phool Aur Kaante opposite Ajay Devgn in 1991. She will be next seen in the thriller Kartam Bhugtam, also starring Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz.