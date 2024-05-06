 Madhoo says she would say yes to playing Ajay Devgn's mother: ‘I would look at it as a challenge’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Madhoo says she would say yes to playing Ajay Devgn's mother: ‘I would look at it as a challenge’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 06, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Madhoo had earlier said that she would not take up the role of Ajay Devgn's mother. Madhoo made her Bollywood debut with Phool Aur Kaante opposite Ajay.

Madhoo has opened up about her previous statement, in which she said that she would decline if she was ever given to play Ajay Devgn's mother. Speaking to Zoom, Madhoo now said that she has ‘evolved’ as an actor and would take such a role as a ‘challenge’. (Also read: Madhoo reveals she wrote letters to industry people after deciding to quit films, thought they didn't deserve her)

Madhoo will say yes if she is offered to play Ajay Devgn's mother in a film.
Madhoo will say yes if she is offered to play Ajay Devgn's mother in a film.

What Madhoo said

In the interview, Madhoo clarified her earlier statement and said, “That statement was taken out of context. I said if, hypothetically… I am correcting myself now because I have evolved as an actor. I made the statement 2-3 years ago, in some other context. In the 2-3 years, I have realized I have played many different roles. I played an apsara [fairy] in Shakuntalam with Samantha [Ruth Prabhu]… So when I play, as an actor, actually I am enjoying the liberty and freedom of being an actor today. Back in the 90s, we were put in a box. We romanced, we sang, we danced. But now, with OTT, stories and content, I think that is kind of broken away. A lot of great opportunities are coming for every actor.”

'Let me see if I am convincing'

She further continued, “So, today I am thinking as an actor if I do get a role where they say you have to look older than Ajay, and play his mother's role, I would take it as a challenge as an actor. If I get a role where I have to play any yesteryear lead actor's mother's role, I would look at it as a challenge and not as a sexist, controversy or that kind of a conversation. Let me see if I am convincing.”

Madhoo made her Bollywood debut with Phool Aur Kaante opposite Ajay Devgn in 1991. She will be next seen in the thriller Kartam Bhugtam, also starring Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhoo says she would say yes to playing Ajay Devgn's mother: ‘I would look at it as a challenge’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On