Madhu Chopra shares ‘happy bride’ Parineeti Chopra's unseen pic from her choora ceremony, then deletes it

Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra has shared an unseen picture of Parineeti Chopra from her pre-wedding festivity. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Madhu posted a happy picture of the newlywed bride. She, however, deleted the post after a few hours. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are drowned in love in official wedding video, she cannot stop screaming. Watch)

Parineeti's unseen photo from pre-wedding festivity

Madhu Chopra shared a post on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, a smiling Parineeti Chopra stood in a room wearing a yellow traditional outfit, mojris and kaleeras. Several other people were also seen in the room. Madhu captioned the post, "Happy bride at her choora ceremony." Parineeti's wedding festivities were attended by Madhu but Priyanka Chopra gave it a miss. Choora is a wedding bangle worn by the bride. Usually, the choora ceremony is held before the wedding day when the bride wears 21 red and ivory chooras.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parineeti tied the knot on September 24 with AAP MP Raghav Chadha at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The duo got married in the presence of their family members and close family friends. Post the wedding ceremony, the newly married couple hosted a wedding reception for their guests.

Madhu earlier revealed why Priyanka couldn't attend wedding

Recently, speaking with the paparazzi at the Udaipur airport, Madhu revealed why Priyanka could not attend the marriage ceremony. When the paparazzi asked her about the wedding, she replied, “Bohot badhiya (very good).” They further asked her why Priyanka couldn’t attend Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding. Madhu had said that she had work commitments, which is why she had to give the wedding a miss. “Woh kaam kar rahe hai (She is working),” said Madhu.

Parineeti shared post from her wedding day

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Parineeti posted some beautiful moments on Instagram from her dreamy wedding. She shared a special video for her husband. In the video, Parineeti and Raghav got ready for their big day. Then Parineeti watched her baraat from the balcony and hid behind a relative. She then screamed, “Oh my god, it’s happening.”

As Parineeti finally walked up to Raghav, the couple hugged each other and exchanged garlands. Sharing the video, she wrote, “To my husband …The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa.”

Parineeti and Raghav also hosted a reception for their close friends and family members. Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also marked their presence at the wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON