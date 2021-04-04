Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit awed by 'magnificence of mother nature' in the Maldives, but fans are in awe of her. See new pics
Madhuri Dixit awed by 'magnificence of mother nature' in the Maldives, but fans are in awe of her. See new pics

Madhuri Dixit has shared new pictures from the Maldives, where she is in awe of nature. But her fans are in awe of her. See their reactions to her latest post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit is vacationing in the Maldives with husband Dr Shriram Nene.

Actor Madhuri Dixit has been keeping her fans updated with regular pictures from her Maldives vacation with husband, Dr Shriram Nene. Madhuri left for the popular travel destination after more than a dozen members of Dance Deewane, the reality show that she co-judges, tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The sheer magnificence of mother nature," she captioned a post on Sunday, which showed her dwarfed amid the sea. In the picture, Madhuri poses on a seaside patio, wearing a blue dress.

Her fans, however, were in awe of her. Several of them left fire emojis in the comments section. "Beautiful," one person wrote. "Gorgeous," wrote another.

On Instagram Stories, Madhuri posted another picture of herself at the same spot. She wrote, "Messy hair don't care," as she fixed her hair, flowing in the sea breeze.

Previously, Madhuri had posted a picture of herself, 'colour coordinating with the blue waters', and another of her and Dr Nene enjoying a candlelit dinner. She had also posted a video of their speedboat ride.

While Madhuri has been a fixture on the small screen, her last two big screen appearances came in 2019, when she played supporting roles in Kalank and Total Dhamaal.

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic struck Bollywood last month, when several stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan tested positive. A many as 18 crew members of Madhuri's Dance Deewane were also said to have tested positive for the virus. India registered over 90000 new cases on Saturday, as many state governments implement new plans to curb the spike, amid mass vaccination drives across the country.

