Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene didn’t recognise Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan at their wedding reception, knew only Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene at their home for her latest cooking vlog, accompanied by her cook, Dilip. During the vlog, Farah discussed Madhuri and Dr Nene's love story. Dr Nene revealed that he felt like a prom king at their wedding reception because he did not know any of the celebrities who attended, apart from Amitabh Bachchan.

Dr Shriram Nene recalls his star-studded wedding reception

Dr Shriram Nene reveals he didn't know Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his and Madhuri Dixit's wedding reception.

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Farah asked Dr Nene whether he really did not know who Madhuri was when he received the marriage proposal. Dr Nene confirmed that he did not. He revealed that he did not speak Hindi at the time and was living in Los Angeles. When Farah asked how he had not heard of Madhuri even while living in LA, he said, "Because I grew up on Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Star Wars. I didn't watch Hindi films. Then we met and dated for three months. We just hit it off and got along, and after three months I proposed to her."

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{{^usCountry}} Farah told Dr Nene that their relationship had been the biggest news in the Indian film industry and had broken several hearts. Dr Nene revealed that they kept their relationship a secret before getting married at Madhuri's brother's house in the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farah told Dr Nene that their relationship had been the biggest news in the Indian film industry and had broken several hearts. Dr Nene revealed that they kept their relationship a secret before getting married at Madhuri's brother's house in the US. {{/usCountry}}

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Farah then recalled the grand reception Madhuri and Dr Nene hosted for the film industry. Recalling the occasion, Dr Nene said, "I didn't know anyone. It was like Prom King, you just waved at everyone and later look at the wedding album because you don't know anyone. The only person I knew was Amitabh Bachchan because I had seen Amar Akbar Anthony."

When Farah asked Dr Nene whether he did not even know Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, he confirmed that he did not. However, he added that all the celebrities had been very sweet to him at the reception.

About Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's marriage

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Madhuri married cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999, when she was one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. The couple tied the knot in a private, traditional ceremony at the residence of Madhuri's elder brother in Southern California, US. Their wedding came as a surprise to many fans, as the actor was at the peak of her career, having delivered several hits, including Tezaab, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Khalnayak.

Following their wedding, Madhuri moved to the United States and took a break from her acting career to focus on family life. The couple welcomed their first son, Arin, in 2003, followed by their second son, Ryan, in 2005. They returned to India in 2011, after which Madhuri gradually resumed working in films and television.