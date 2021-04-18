Madhuri Dixit shows fans a funny expression while performing yoga: 'Embracing my goofy side'

There is no denying that Madhuri Dixit has one of the most expressive faces in Bollywood. The actor has proved the statement through several songs and movies over the years. She reminded everyone about it with her latest Instagram post. The actor, who is staying put in Mumbai amid the weekend lockdown, shared a picture of her goofy expression while she was performing yoga.

Madhuri, wearing an all-black ensemble, was seen balancing herself on her hands. The Kalank star sported a big smile while her eyes were wide open. She shared the picture and said, "Embracing my goofy side with some yoga."

Fans showered her with love and praise. "That’s awesome! I want to start doing yoga, your flexibility and strength is amazing!" a fan said on Twitter. "Looking so pretty," added another fan. "See.. The beautiful and charming.. Madhuri ma'am," a third fan said.

Earlier in the day, Madhuri urged fans to follow the Covid-19 protocols. "It's heartbreaking to see the pandemic taking over our lives yet again. We can only get through this with each other's support. Requesting you all to follow the guidelines & take care of your loved ones. My humble gratitude to our frontline workers for their selfless service," she tweeted.

Earlier this week, Madhuri was seen shaking a leg with Nora Fatehi on Dance Deewane. Nora appeared on the show as a celebrity guest while Madhuri has been a regular judge of the dance reality show this season. The actor was seen dancing to Ek Do Teen and learning the hook step of Dilbar from Nora.

Apart from her dance reality show, Madhuri has also been in the news for her recent trip to the Maldives with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene. The couple was seen enjoying candlelit dinners and riding a speedboat during their trip. Even after she returned from her trip, Madhuri has been revisiting her memories from the island and has been sharing throwback pictures.