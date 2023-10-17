Madhuri Dixit wishes husband Shriram Nene on 24th wedding anniversary: ‘To another year of togetherness’

Madhuri and Shriram exchange wishes

Madhuri's montage included pictures of her with Shriram over the years, also from their vacations and YouTube home cooking tutorials. Madhuri captioned the post, “Here’s to another year of togetherness (red heart emoji) #happyanniversary #24thyear #love.” She chose Taylor Swift's 2019 track Lover as the background music.

Shriram was quick to comment on the Instagram post, “To the love of my life, Happy 24th wedding anniversary. It seems like just yesterday that we started our journey and now we are already empty nesting with the boys in college. Here is to the many years ahead doing more amazing things, together. #Soulmates (red heart emoji).”

Celebs wish Madhuri, Shriram

Several Bollywood celebrities took to the comment section of Madhuri's Instagram post to wish the couple. Renuka Shahane, Madhuri's co-star from Sooraj Barjatya's 1994 blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun! and Madhuri's 2018 Marathi debut Bucket List, commented, “Happy anniversary Madhuri & Ram (red heart emojis).”

Madhuri's contemporaries Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and Sonali Bendre also wished her on the occasion. Raveena left a comment which said, “Happy Anniversary dear @madhuridixitnene and @drneneofficial (red heart emojis) (bow down emoji).” Shilpa also wrote, “Haaaappppyyyy anniversary @drneneofficial @madhuridixitnene here’s to many more years of happiness , love and friendship (heart emojis).” Sonali commented, “Happy anniversary (bouquet, cheers, and sparkling heart emoji).”

Madhuri married Shriram in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. She was at the peak of her career then, however she took a long sabbatical and relocated to Denver, Colarado in the US. Shriram is a surgeon. The two gave birth to two boys, Arin and Ryan. They relocated to India in 2011.

Madhuri was last seen in the film Maja Ma last year.

