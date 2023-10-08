Sunny Leone pays tribute to Madhuri Dixit with Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0, fans say she ‘danced beautifully’ in remix video

Sunny Leone is dancing her heart out in Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0. The actor has recreated a renowned dance number Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, on which the iconic Madhuri Dixit had originally performed. The music video was unveiled on Sunday and many are praising Sunny for attempting the number, even at the cost of being compared to Madhuri, who is regarded as one of the best dancers in Hindi films. Also read: Sunny Leone performs Dhunuchi dance with Helen on Dance Dance Junior 2 Sunny Leone recreates Madhuri Dixit's Mera Piya Ghar Aaya.

Watch Sunny Leone's Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0

Sunny's recreation of the legendary song from Yaarana (1995) not only pays homage to Madhuri, but also offers a visual treat for fans. The song opens with Sunny getting ready backstage before taking the stage inside a packed bar.

She then busted some sultry dance steps with a bunch of background dancers. The actor sported an embellished blouse with a similar short blue and silver skirt. Sunny also sported a black bindi with her eye-catching look. The video ended with the audience's applause to Sunny's energetic performance.

Reactions to Sunny's dance in the remix

"Sunny Leone has come a long way! Look how beautifully she danced on this. She proved that she is still the queen of music videos," commented a person under the official YouTube video of Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0. Another wrote, "You can ignore Bollywood, but you can't ignore Sunny Leone." One more wrote about the song, "Neeti Mohan's vocals are perfect for the remake."

About Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0

Neeti Mohan has sung the song About Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0. Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the remixed song, which combines the charm of Madhuri with the timeless music of Anu Malik and was originally choreographed by the renowned choreographer Saroj Khan. The track was originally sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy.

The teaser for Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0 was unveiled on Thursday. Sharing the promo of the song, Sunny had said on Instagram at the time, “So proud to share this with the world!! It was such an honour to remake @madhuridixitnene ‘s song in such a big way."

