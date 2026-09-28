‘Show us the scene’: Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha makers refuse to take trolling over vanar wearing glasses in poster

Abhishek Singh’s Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha recently opened in Indian theatres with relatively little noise around it. That changed within days when one of the film’s promotional posters started doing the rounds on social media. The reason was an unexpected detail: a pair of glasses. The image prompted questions about how the Ramayana was being portrayed. The makers have now responded to the criticism, saying the image being circulated is promotional artwork and not a frame from the movie.

Makers say the viral image is not from the film

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha: Viral Vanar glasses poster sparks mockery, makers demand proof.

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The production team addressed the controversy on September 27. Speaking to India Today, director Abhishek Singh and the makers asked those questioning the film to provide evidence from an actual screening.

“If this visual really appears in the film, please share a genuine theatre-captured screenshot or give the exact scene and timestamp where a Vanar Sena member is shown wearing glasses. We will respond publicly,” the makers said. “But repeatedly presenting a promotional image as a film scene is misleading.”

The makers' argument is that the poster should not be treated as evidence of something that happens in the movie. They also said they have no issue with people criticising the film, but believe the criticism should be based on what audiences actually see on screen.

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{{^usCountry}} Abhishek Singh said, “Criticism is part of filmmaking and none of us expect everyone to have the same opinion. But criticism should be directed at the film people have actually watched. When promotional images, edited visuals or isolated assets begin circulating as evidence of alleged scenes in the film, we as filmmakers have every right to put the actual visuals in front of the audience.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhishek Singh said, “Criticism is part of filmmaking and none of us expect everyone to have the same opinion. But criticism should be directed at the film people have actually watched. When promotional images, edited visuals or isolated assets begin circulating as evidence of alleged scenes in the film, we as filmmakers have every right to put the actual visuals in front of the audience.” {{/usCountry}}

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The team has also said it plans to release footage from the film to show the difference between the movie and the image currently being shared online.

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Why the glasses became a talking point

The poster features Sugriva, the king of the vanars. But what drew people's attention was one of his soldiers standing behind him, who is not only shown in human form and wearing what appears to be a modern pair of spectacles. The detail quickly caught the attention of social media users because the Ramayana is set during the Treta Yuga.

Several users questioned the presence of spectacles in the Treta Yuga, while others simply poked fun at the poster. One wrote, “Treta yug me bhi chashma lagate the (People wore spectacles even in the Treta Yuga?).” One said, “Am I hallucinating or do you all genuinely see #him? ” One X user wrote, “Tretayug mai wanar sena ne chashma laga rakha hai 😸 Ye kaisi movie banayi hai bhai 😭. (The Vanar Sena is wearing glasses in the Treta Yuga? 😸 What kind of movie have they made, man?).”

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Anjali Arora's casting as Sita had already sparked debate

The glasses controversy is not the first time Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha has faced questions online. Anjali Arora's casting as Sita had already drawn attention when it was announced. Best known for Lock Upp and the viral Kacha Badam trend, Anjali does not come from a conventional film-acting background. Her casting as Sita led to questions from sections of social media about whether she was the right fit for the role.

Anjali addressed the criticism following the casting announcement. Speaking at the trailer launch, she said, "No, I didn't feel sad about it because we are public figures, and we have given the public a right to judge us. So, it is their wish to judge us positively or negatively. Everyone has the authority to like it or not like it. We are actors; whatever character is offered to us, we will portray it by giving our 100 percent. Once it comes out in front of the public, it is their decision the way they want to look at it. I have played the role of Sita Maa, and now, after watching the trailer, did you feel that she is the same Anjali whom we see on social media? My only aim is that when the audience watches the movie, they keep my personal life and personality aside.”

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What the film is about

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha – Shri Ram Ki is positioned partly as a film for younger audiences. According to its official description, the story follows a young boy named Shashwat, who hears the story of Lord Ram from Hanuman, who appears before him in the form of a sage.

The film features Anjali Arora as Sita and Dev Sharma as Ram. Sheel Verma plays Lakshman, Nirbhay Wadhwa essays Hanuman and Rajniesh Duggal plays Ravan.