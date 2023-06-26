Mahesh Bhatt remembers Arth producer Kuljit Pal: 'Takes guts to stand by director with 4 flops, written off by industry'

Mahesh Bhatt remembered veteran film producer Kuljit Pal, who died in Mumbai due to heart attack. In a new interview, Mahesh called Kuljit 'a giant of a man with an extraordinary sense of humour'. The filmmaker recalled how Kuljit stood by him, when he ‘faced four flops’ during Arth. He also credited Kuljit Pal for his 'long and enduring career'. (Also Read | Arth producer hasn't approached me for the Urdu remake: Mahesh Bhatt)

Kuljit died last week

As per a new report, Kuljit died on Saturday at the age of 90 following a prolonged illness. He was cremated on Sunday at the Santacruz crematorium. A prayer meeting will be held on Thursday from 5-6 pm in Santacruz West. Kuljit was known for producing films such as Arth, Aaj, Parmatma, Vaasna, Do Shikari and Ashiana. He was the first producer who gave actor Rekha her first break in the Hindi film industry. However, the film was shelved.

Mahesh on Kuljit

Speaking with ETimes, Mahesh said, "Kuljit Pal, whom I affectionately called Kuli, was a giver — a giant of a man with an extraordinary sense of humour. He would laugh at himself and the situations around him. If it weren't for his impact on my life, I wouldn't have been able to create my enduring classic Arth. Making Arth required a brave heart, and Kuljit was a brave man. It takes guts and audacity to stand by a director who has faced four flops and has been written off by the industry. Kuljit stuck by me through thick and thin, allowing me to make the film of my choice, cast the people of my choice, and, above all, preserve the unorthodox climax that gives the film its essence."

He also said, "While everyone usually trusts a name with a string of hits, I had never encountered someone in my journey through life who supported me the way Kuljit did. He saw something in me, and that's what made Arth possible. So, in this moment, I express my gratitude to Kuljit and say thank you. If it weren't for him, I wouldn't have experienced a resurrection and enjoyed a long and enduring career. Thank you, Kuljit." Kuljit's manager Sanjay Bajpai told ETimes that the producer 'suffered a heart attack. Also, he had not been keeping well for quite sometime'.

Mahesh and Kuljit's alleged spat

In 2013, as per reports, Kuljit was irked by Mahesh for allowing a remake of the 1983 film Arth. At that time, Mahesh told Hindustan Times, "First of all, there is a moral issue at the heart of this so-called media-generated controversy. According to the law of the land, the author is the sole proprietor of the product and in the absence of any contract stating sharing of profits the product belongs to the author."

