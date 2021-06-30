Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mahima Chaudhry's daughter Ariana turns paparazzi for paparazzi. See pics
bollywood

Mahima Chaudhry's daughter Ariana turns paparazzi for paparazzi. See pics

Actor Mahima Chaudhry was spotted with her daughter Ariana in Mumbai. Check out their photos together.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Mahima Chaudhry with her daughter Ariana.

Actor Mahima Chaudhry was spotted with her daughter Ariana on Wednesday. The mother-daughter duo posed for the paparazzi together, with their family.

Mahima Chaudhry was seen in a grey top and jacket, wearing sunglasses. Ariana was seen in red pants and jacket, and a black shirt. She laughed as she held up her phone and clicked pictures of the photographers.

Fans showered them with love. "Her daughter is so pretty," wrote a fan. "Cutie pie daughter," wrote another. "Daughter is so cute," a third person wrote.

While speaking to the paparazzi, Mahima also expressed condolences at the death of filmmaker Raj Kaushal. Raj was the husband of Mandira Bedi.

Mahima showed the photographers an old picture of Raj and told them about the time they spent together in Mumbai. She recalled how he would take her around town on his bike and show her the decorations during Ganpati festival.

Ariana is Mahima's daughter with ex-husband Bobby Mukherji. They got married in 2006 and divorced in 2013.

Talking to Pinkvilla about being a single mother, she had said, “Frankly, there isn’t anything coming my way. That is much of it. I have been keeping myself busy with events, live events, promotions, and of course, you have a child to raise and it takes an entire village to raise one, and I am a single parent."

Also read: Watch one-film-old Sunny Deol talk about up-and-coming actor Sridevi in 1984 interview

Mahima quit acting to raise her daughter. “I came back and started living with my parents and you depend a lot on your parents. That was the time when my mother was diagnosed with an illness; she needed help and she could not be of that great help for raising my child. So, when I left for work, it was like leaving a toddler, and leaving my mother who needed assistance as well, so I had to completely depend on my staff. My dad had to live in Darjeeling. Then I had a sister who had a child too and she was single. So, it almost became like we both were raising children together,” she added.

