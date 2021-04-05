Mahima Chaudhry says scorned director started rumour that Ajay Devgn was in love with her: 'He'd just gotten married'

Actor Mahima Chaudhry has said that a director started a rumour that Ajay Devgn was in love with her, soon after he'd married Kajol. Mahima said that it happened because Ajay stood up for her to the director, after her career-threatening accident.

Mahima gravely injured her face in a car accident while shooting Dil Kya Kare. But she was also supposed to do a guest appearance on another film. She said in an interview that once she returned to work on that film, she asked the director to not film close-ups of her, as her face was still scarred. He agreed, but she noticed that he kept moving the camera closer to her as they went along.

She told Bollywood Bubble that her co-star Ajay noticed her discomfort and asked, “You’re not ready?’, and I said no. Then he told everyone to just let me be. Then he told the director, ‘Why? She is just getting off this accident, it's OK things can wait.’ So the director said that the set will have to be dismantled and Ajay said 'OK'.”

Mahima continued, “I remember post that, the director went and told everyone that Ajay Devgn is in love with me and there were rumours in the magazines that I was seeing Ajay Devgn. That made me even more uncomfortable. He had just gotten married sometime back when we were doing Dil Kya Kare and that film was not even complete when they got married.”

She praised Ajay as being a 'generous' producer after he ensured that she gets the best treatment following her accident. Dil Kya Kare was only her second film, after she made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pardes.