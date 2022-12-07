Malaika Arora can't stop smiling as she and Arbaaz Khan receive son Arhaan Khan with long hugs at airport. Watch

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan. The ex-couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they received Arhaan upon his arrival from the US. They both hugged Arhaan one by one and looked slightly emotional as they all walked together towards the parking. The 20-year-old has been studying filmmaking in the US. Also read: Malaika Arora recalls Arbaaz Khan was ‘one of first faces' she saw after her car accident

Malaika was in a sky blue shirt and matching shorts and wore a cap. She was the first one to give Arhaan a tight long hug and couldn't stop smiling. Arbaaz Khan waited for her and then gave Arhaan a hug as well. A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video from their reunion at the airport.

A fan commented on the video, “Love this about them”. Another wrote, “Love their son…very matured funny and kind. God bless them.” A fan also wrote, “Just love the way both are respecting each others life & co-parenting their son and all those cribbing about Arjun Kapoor and Giorgia Andriani should know above everything comes happiness, if they aren’t happy together, it’s better they separate & live happily individually.”

Arbaaz had earlier revealed in an interview that Arhaan would come home in December and would join him on the sets of his film Patna Shukla for its final schedule.

Malaika recently launched her new reality web series, Moving In With Malaika. In the fist episode, she talked about marrying Arbaaz at very early in life and how they went on to go their separate ways after 18 years of marriage. She also revealed that she was the one who proposed to Arbaaz because she wanted to “get out of the house”. "He let me be the person I am today. I feel a lot of me that I am today is also because of him because he let me be the person I am," she said.

