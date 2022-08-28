Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor turn ladkewale for friend Kunal Rawal at his mehendi, Mira Rajput joins groom in yellow

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently busy attending the celebrations of a common friend and designer Kunal Rawal's wedding. The designer will tie the knot with fiance Arpita Mehta on Sunday. On Saturday, Malaika shared a glimpse from the mehendi ceremony and called herself and Arjun a part of the 'ladkewale' troupe (groom's side). Also read: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor groove to Chaiyya Chaiyya together

Malaika took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a group picture from Kunal and Arpita's mehendi ceremony. The picture shows Arjun in a yellow kurta pyjama on the left and Malaika in a yellow one-shoulder attire. She captioned the picture, “ladkewale for AmKar finally.” The picture also shows Arjun's sister-in-law Antara Marwah in the frame. Malaika also shared a solo picture of Arjun and captioned it, “Handsome.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in yellow for Kunal Rawal's mehendi function.

Antara Marwah also shared a group picture from Kunal Rawal's mehendi celebrations. It showed Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha as well. Both were decked up in yellow ethnic attires.

Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora attended Kunal Rawal and Antara Mehta's mehendi on Saturday.

Mira also shared two pictures of her look on Instagram and captioned them, “I have run out of captions for my yellow outfits.” She is seen in an embroidered yellow jacket and bellbottom pants. She also shared a selfie with Kunal Rawal.

On Friday, Malaika and Arjun were among the many Bollywood celebrities who attended Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's pre-wedding bash. While Arjun was in a black sherwani, Malaika was in a white lehenga. They also danced to Malaika's hit dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya.

Arjun's family members including sister Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, uncle Anil Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor with husband Karan Boolani, uncle Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor, daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor also attended the bash on Friday. Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Rakul Preet Singh with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani and many others were also a part of the celebrations.

