Malaika Arora slays in white outfit on dinner date with Arjun Kapoor as couple puts breakup rumours to rest. Watch

Actor Arjun Kapoor and television personality Malaika Arora put an end to their break-up rumours on Sunday as they made an appearance together during the day. In the evening, too, the duo was spotted at a restaurant. (Also Read | Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor go on lunch date, clear off breakup rumours)

Arjun, and Malaika spotted twice on same day

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were seen together in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo posted their videos. After arriving at the restaurant, Malaika briefly posed for the paparazzi. Later, the couple was seen exiting the restaurant together. In a clip, Arjun Kapoor kept his hand behind Malaika as he escorted her towards their car. After she entered the vehicle, he too joined her.

What Malaika, Arjun wore

For the outing, Malaika wore a white jacket and pants. She paired it with matching heels. She also carried a bag. Arjun was seen in an olive green sweatshirt, grey pants and sneakers. He also wore dark sunglasses and a cap.

Fans react to couple's video

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "Just marry you two." A comment read, "Glad to see they haven't broken up." An Instagram user wrote, "Good to see they are still together." A person commented, "All rumours, they are still together." “They look so good together,” another comment read.

Arjun and Malaika on lunch date

Earlier on Sunday, the duo stepped out on a lunch date. In the pictures, Malaika was seen in an all-white look. She opted for a schiffli white shirt which she paired with lacy white shorts and matching shorts. Arjun wore a black T-shirt that he paired with black cargo pants and a black beanie. Both Arjun and Malaika exited the restaurant together and left in the same car.

Malaika and Arjun's relationship, alleged breakup

Recently several reports suggested that Arjun and Malaika parted ways. Reports also claimed that Arjun was dating actor-social media influencer Kusha Kapila.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for over four years now. The couple made their relationship official, when Malaika shared a birthday post for Arjun in 2019. Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They are parents to son Arhaan Khan, who is 20. The two divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Arjun's upcoming films

Arjun was last seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film Kuttey alongside Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film The Ladykiller along with Bhumi Pednekar. He also has an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

