Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malaika Arora reunites with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for a lunch with son Arhaan Khan, see pics
bollywood

Malaika Arora reunites with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for a lunch with son Arhaan Khan, see pics

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan and their son Arhaan Khan came together for lunch on Sunday. The trio was joined by Malaika's family members.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan come together for lunch. (Varinder Chawla.)

Former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan came together for lunch with their son Arhaan Khan and a few family members on Sunday afternoon. The paparazzi in Mumbai spotted the stars making their way to a popular Mumbai eatery. 

Malaika Arora opted for a short black skirt and a white printed T-shirt along with a pair of red boots. Arbaaz Khan, on the other hand, stepped out wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of track pants. Arhaan also kept it casual, wearing a green T-shirt and a pair of denim pants. The trio was accompanied by Malaika's sister Amrita Arora. 

The mother-son duo appeared to have left for their lunch together from Malaika's home. The duo posed for the paparazzi under her residence. 

 

Malaika Arora steps out for lunch with Arhaan and Arbaaz Khan. (Varinder Chawla.)
Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan.  (Varinder Chawla)
Arbaaz Khan joins Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan and her family for lunch. (Varinder Chawla)
Amrita Arora joins Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan for lunch. (Varinder Chawla)

Malaika and Arbaaz's son Arhaan, 18, is currently taking a break from his studies. The actor, in an interview with a leading daily earlier this year, had said that although he's opted for a gap year, he's not wasting it away. 

“I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well. I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time,” she said, before adding, “He has enrolled in online courses, and also invests his time in getting physically fit. Previously, that was not on his agenda, but now I see that he’s driven to eat right and follow a disciplined lifestyle. He routinely works out, which I think kids his age need to do so that they’re healthier when they get to the other side of the pandemic." 

She recently revealed that she and Arhaan discussed the possibility of adopting a girl and giving her a home. “So many of my dear friends have adopted kids and it’s really amazing that kids bring so much joy to their lives. I discuss a lot of things with my son Arhaan, like how we should adopt a child someday and give her a family and a home," she told a leading daily in a separate interview. 

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor shares inside pic from Rhea Kapoor's wedding but bride and groom are missing

Malaika and Arbaaz were married for 19 years before they got divorced in 2017. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor whereas Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani. 

 

