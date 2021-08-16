Malaika Arora's mom kisses Arbaaz Khan before she bids him farewell, watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan reunited for a lunch with her family on Sunday. They were joined by their son Arhaan and Malaika's mom Joyce Arora.
Malaika Arora's mother Joyce Arora was photographed kissing Arbaaz Khan before they parted ways on Sunday post their lunch reunion. The actor, who was married to Malaika, had joined her family and their son Arhaan for lunch at a restaurant in Mumbai.  

A video shared by a paparazzo account revealed that Arbaaz was on his way out when Joyce called for him. Arbaaz rushed to be by her side when she kissed him on his cheek and bid him farewell. Joyce was accompanied by her younger daughter Amrita Arora. 

Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2017. The actor recently opened up about being trolled after his separation from Malaika. 

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, he said, "Maybe the fans and followers, if they like a certain couple, they'd like to see them together. And it's happened recently with somebody like Aamir (Khan who recently separated from Kiran Rao), for that matter. It happens. But that does not mean we're bad people. They're just two people who've realised that the reason they were together was to make... The journey had to be wonderful and beautiful together. Sometimes you have different paths, you grow to be different people. You have to let them grow and be happy. So we never got affected; I never got affected by comments on my personal life, particularly on my relationship. Of course, I feel they were all unnecessary at times, quite a few of them, but one had to ignore it and move on."

The couple was married from 1998 to 2017. They share a son named Arhaan, aged 18. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple made their relationship official in 2018. They often give glimpses of their relationship on social media. Arbaaz has been with Giorgia Andriani for a while now. They recently celebrated his birthday together. 

 

