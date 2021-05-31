Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Malaika Arora says Covid-19 'broke' her physically: 'I gained weight, I felt weak, lost my stamina'

Malaika Arora was diagnosed with Covid-19 in September 2020. She recently opened up about her recovery.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Malaika Arora talked about Covid-19 recovery in a new Instagram post.

Malaika Arora spoke at length about recovering from Covid-19 in a new Instagram post. The actor, who was diagnosed with the virus in September last year, shared a collage of pictures of her toned body and spoke about her recovery. She revealed that the virus 'broke' her physically and that basic movements like walking felt like a herculean task.

"I tested positive on the 5th of September and it was really bad. Anyone out there calling a COVID recovery easy, is either blessed with great immunity or isn't aware of the struggles of COVID. Having gone through it myself, 'Easy' is not the word I'd choose. It broke me physically. Walking 2 steps felt like a herculean task. Sitting up, just stepping out of bed, wanting to stand in my window was a journey in itself," she said.

"I gained weight, I felt weak, lost my stamina, I was away from my family and more. I finally tested negative on the 26th of September and I was so grateful that I did. But the weakness stayed. I felt disappointed that my body wasn't supporting how my mind felt. I was afraid that I'd never gain back my strength. I wondered whether I'd even be able to complete one activity in 24 hours," Malaika added.

"My first workout, was brutal. I couldn't do anything well. I felt broken. But Day 2, I got back up and I told myself, I am my own maker. And then day 3 and 4 and 5 and so on. It's been about 32 weeks since I tested negative and I finally have started to feel like myself again. I'm able to workout the way I used to before I tested positive. I'm able to breathe better and I feel strong both physically and mentally. The four letter word that pushed me through was HOPE. The hope that it's all going to be okay, even when it feels like it's not okay," she said.

Read her complete post below:

Many of Malaika's friends from the industry took to the comments section and shared their reactions. Masaba Gupta said, "INSANE MALAIKA- so inspired !!" Malaika's sister Amrita Arora said, "Can you send me that ab platter to put some cheese on it ??" Maheep Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Twinkle Khanna and Dia Mirza sent her love with emojis.

Also read: Malaika Arora reveals she always wanted a daughter: 'I have such beautiful shoes, but no one to wear them'

Malaika and her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, were diagnosed with Covid-19 around the same time. Following her recovery, Malaika had shared a post on Instagram and said that she was 'blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain.' In April, Malaika revealed she had taken her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

